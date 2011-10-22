(Adds reaction, details, background)
WASHINGTON Oct 22 The Nevada Republican Party
pushed the date of its presidential nominating caucus back to
Feb. 4, bowing to pressure not to undermine the New Hampshire
primary that has traditionally been one of the first key
contests for presidential contenders.
The state party voted to move the caucus from Jan. 14,
Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus said in a
statement. The switch eliminates a conflict with the New
Hampshire primary, which is due to take place in early
January.
The decision should clear up the confusion around the order
of states in which Republicans begin to pick their 2012
nominee. Iowa is to go on Jan. 3 and Nevada's move should allow
New Hampshire to hold the first-in-the-nation primary on Jan
10.
Nevada and New Hampshire are among four states authorized
by the Republican National Committee to hold the first contests
on the road to choosing a nominee to face Democratic President
Barack Obama in the November 2012 election.
But Nevada Republicans pushed up their caucus by more than
a month after Florida bumped ahead its primary in a move that
left the nominating process in turmoil.
Nevada's move irked New Hampshire, which traditionally
holds its primary before Nevada's caucus.
The move brought relief to party leaders who did not want
to see an internal squabble compromise Republican chances of
unseating Obama, whose popularity has fallen over
dissatisfaction with high unemployment and sluggish economic
growth.
"Nevada Republicans ... chose unity over chaos and brought
order to the 2012 nominating calendar," said South Carolina
Republican Party Chairman Chad Connelly.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Doina Chiacu and
Peter Cooney)