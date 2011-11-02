LITTLETON, N.H. Nov 2 New Hampshire will hold
its presidential primary on Jan. 10, one week after Iowa's
first-in-the-nation caucus, Secretary of State William Gardner
said on Wednesday.
The announcement comes after New Hampshire successfully
thwarted an attempt by Nevada to move its caucus into
mid-January, a move that threatened the state's traditional
status as a make-or-break contest for candidates.
"Whether they have fame or fortune, they have a chance
here," said Gardner. "The tradition of the New Hampshire
primary lives on."
(Reporting by Jason McLure; Editing by Jackie Frank)