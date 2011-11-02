LITTLETON, N.H. Nov 2 New Hampshire will hold its presidential primary on Jan. 10, one week after Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucus, Secretary of State William Gardner said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after New Hampshire successfully thwarted an attempt by Nevada to move its caucus into mid-January, a move that threatened the state's traditional status as a make-or-break contest for candidates.

"Whether they have fame or fortune, they have a chance here," said Gardner. "The tradition of the New Hampshire primary lives on."

