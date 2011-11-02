* State says tradition of New Hampshire vote lives on
* Romney campaign had lobbied Nevada to move up contest
(Adds detail)
By Jason McLure
LITTLETON, N.H., Nov 2 New Hampshire will
maintain the status of its presidential primary by holding it
on Jan. 10, a week after Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucus,
Secretary of State William Gardner said on Wednesday.
The announcement comes after New Hampshire thwarted an
attempt by Nevada to advance its caucus into mid-January, a
move that had threatened to reduce the importance of the
primary often seen as a make-or-break contest.
"Whether they have fame or fortune, they have a chance
here," said Gardner. "The tradition of the New Hampshire
primary lives on."
After Florida and South Carolina moved their votes forward,
Nevada tentatively set its contest for Jan. 14, a date that
Gardner said left New Hampshire inadequate time to schedule its
vote following the Iowa caucus.
After Gardner threatened to move the state's primary into
early December and the Republican National Committee threatened
sanctions, Nevada Republicans set their caucus for Feb. 4.
Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney enjoys a wide
lead among Republicans in New Hampshire polls.
However, Romney was criticized by state Republicans and New
Hampshire's largest newspaper after it was revealed that his
campaign had lobbied Nevada to move up its vote.
Romney, who is making his second bid for the White House,
easily won his party's Nevada caucus in 2008.
His campaign had hoped that a similar result there
following a win in New Hampshire would create a sense of
inevitability around his candidacy ahead of the Jan. 31 Florida
primary.
Gardner thanked officials from Iowa and South Carolina,
which will hold the third presidential contest on Jan. 24, for
their "solidarity" with New Hampshire in helping it face down
Nevada.
The small New England state has played a key role in the
presidential selection process since 1952, when it began direct
voting for primary candidates.
In 1968 a strong showing by anti-war candidate Eugene
McCarthy in New Hampshire helped end incumbent President Lyndon
Johnson's bid for re-election.
In 1992 Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton's surprisingly
strong second-place finish in New Hampshire, to former
Massachusetts Senator Paul Tsongas, earned him the label "the
comeback kid" and helped vault him to the presidency.
(Reporting by Jason McLure; Editing by Ros Krasny and Xavier
Briand)