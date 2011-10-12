LITTLETON, N.H. Oct 12 New Hampshire is
considering moving up its Republican presidential primary to as
early as Dec. 6 as states vie for more influence in picking the
party's nominee, a senior state official said on Wednesday.
New Hampshire jealously guards its traditional position of
holding the first primary and the second contest overall in the
presidential nominating race, behind the Iowa caucuses. But
other states have moved forward their contests, threatening New
Hampshire's status.
Secretary of State William Gardner, New Hampshire's top
election official, lashed out at Nevada Republicans for
rescheduling their caucus for Jan. 14 -- a move that itself was
prompted by Florida advancing its primary. [ID:nN1E79500G]
"It's really up to Nevada," Gardner said in a statement.
"If Nevada does not accept a date of Tuesday, Jan. 17 or later
for its caucus, it leaves New Hampshire no choice but to
consider December of this year."
Iowa has tentatively set its caucus for Jan. 3. Gardner
said state law meant that New Hampshire's primary could be held
no later than Jan. 7, a Saturday rather than the usual
Tuesday.
"A Jan. 14 Nevada caucus would squeeze us into a date that
wedges us by just a few days between two major caucus states,"
Gardner said, referring to Iowa and Nevada.
Instead, he said Dec. 13 or Dec. 6 were "realistic options,
and we have logistics in place to make either date happen if
needed," Gardner said.
In the process of choosing the presidential nominees
fielded by the two major U.S. political parties, candidates
compete in primary elections or other contests in the states to
win delegates who ultimately will pick the nominees in later
party conventions.
There will be no Democratic primaries because President
Barack Obama is unopposed for the party's nomination.
The Republican nominee is due to face Obama in the Nov. 6,
2012, general election.
(Reporting by Jason McLure, editing by Ros Krasny)