LITTLETON, N.H. Oct 12 New Hampshire is considering moving up its Republican presidential primary to as early as Dec. 6 as states vie for more influence in picking the party's nominee, a senior state official said on Wednesday.

New Hampshire jealously guards its traditional position of holding the first primary and the second contest overall in the presidential nominating race, behind the Iowa caucuses. But other states have moved forward their contests, threatening New Hampshire's status.

Secretary of State William Gardner, New Hampshire's top election official, lashed out at Nevada Republicans for rescheduling their caucus for Jan. 14 -- a move that itself was prompted by Florida advancing its primary. [ID:nN1E79500G]

"It's really up to Nevada," Gardner said in a statement. "If Nevada does not accept a date of Tuesday, Jan. 17 or later for its caucus, it leaves New Hampshire no choice but to consider December of this year."

Iowa has tentatively set its caucus for Jan. 3. Gardner said state law meant that New Hampshire's primary could be held no later than Jan. 7, a Saturday rather than the usual Tuesday.

"A Jan. 14 Nevada caucus would squeeze us into a date that wedges us by just a few days between two major caucus states," Gardner said, referring to Iowa and Nevada.

Instead, he said Dec. 13 or Dec. 6 were "realistic options, and we have logistics in place to make either date happen if needed," Gardner said.

In the process of choosing the presidential nominees fielded by the two major U.S. political parties, candidates compete in primary elections or other contests in the states to win delegates who ultimately will pick the nominees in later party conventions.

There will be no Democratic primaries because President Barack Obama is unopposed for the party's nomination.

The Republican nominee is due to face Obama in the Nov. 6, 2012, general election.

(Reporting by Jason McLure, editing by Ros Krasny)