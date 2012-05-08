* State already outlaws same-sex marriage by statute
* Candidates for Congress, governor also being considered
By Wade Rawlins
Raleigh, N.C., May 8 North Carolina voters could
deal a blow to efforts across the country to expand gay marriage
rights if they approve a state constitutional amendment on
Tuesday to ban same-sex marriage and civil unions.
The state is the only one in the Southeast without such a
constitutional prohibition, though same-sex marriage is already
outlawed by statute.
The amendment is being decided amid heightened rhetoric
about gay marriage from officials in the Obama administration.
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Sunday he was "absolutely
comfortable" with allowing same-sex couples to wed, and
Education Secretary Arne Duncan sai d gay marriage should be
legal.
President Barack Obama has said he favors civil unions but
has stopped short of supporting gay marriage.
Supporters of the proposed amendment in North Carolina, a
swing state in the Nov. 6 presidential election, say it would
preserve the sanctity of marriage between a man and a woman and
make laws forbidding gay marriage harder to repeal.
Opponents say a ban would jeopardize health insurance
benefits for unmarried gay and heterosexual couples and signal
that the state is unfriendly to a diverse workforce.
Former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, recorded a call
just ahead of the vote urging North Carolinians to reject the
proposed amendment.
"If it passes, it won't change North Carolina's law on
marriage," he said in a message sponsored by the Coalition to
Protect North Carolina Families. "What it will change is North
Carolina's ability to keep good businesses, attract new jobs and
attract and keep talented entrepreneurs."
A survey of 1,026 likely Democratic and Republican primary
voters showed North Carolinians look poised to pass the
amendment.
Raleigh-based Public Policy Polling found 55 percent of
those questioned on May 5-6 supported the amendment banning gay
marriage and civil unions while 39 percent opposed it. The poll
had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percent.
Twenty-eight states have voter-approved constitutional bans
on same-sex marriages, according to the National Conference of
State Legislatures.
Massachusetts, Iowa, Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut,
New York and the District of Columbia allow gay and lesbian
nuptials. Maryland, New Jersey and Washington state passed laws
this year approving same-sex marriage, but Governor Chris
Christie vetoed New Jersey's law and opponents of Maryland's and
Washington's are threatening ballot initiatives to overturn
those laws.
OTHER BALLOT ISSUES
North Carolina voters also will consider candidates for
gubernatorial and congressional races.
The state's 13-member congressional delegation currently
includes seven Democrats and six Republicans, but Republicans
see an opportunity to pick up seats with the retirement of two
Democratic incumbents.
Congressmen Brad Miller and Heath Shuler opted to retire
rather than run in new districts redrawn by the
Republican-controlled legislature.
The race for Miller's 13th congressional district features a
Republican primary contest between George Holding, a former U.S.
attorney, and former Raleigh mayor Paul Coble. While a federal
prosecutor, Holding's office built the criminal campaign finance
case against former U.S. Senator John Edwards, a Democrat.
Coble has accused Holding of wasting taxpayer money to
advance his political career, saying the prosecution of Edwards
over donor money used to hide his pregnant mistress during his
2008 presidential bid was political - a charge that Holding's
campaign rejected in television ads.
Democratic Governor Bev Perdue's surprise decision in
January not to seek a second term left Democrats scrambling to
raise money and name recognition in the few months before
Tuesday's primary.
The leading Democratic candidates are Walter Dalton, the
state's lieutenant governor; Bob Etheridge, a former seven-term
congressman and state superintendent of public instruction; and
Bill Faison, a state representative.
A candidate will need 40 percent of the vote to claim the
nomination without a runoff. The winner will face the
presumptive Republican nominee Pat McCrory, a former Charlotte
mayor who has minor primary opposition and has focused on
building his campaign war chest.
McCrory, who lost to Perdue four years ago, has raised more
than $3 million for his 2012 campaign, according to reports
filed with the North Carolina Board of Elections. Dalton has
raised $1.4 million, the most among Democratic contenders.
(Reporting by Wade Rawlins; Writing By Colleen Jenkins; Editing
by Vicki Allen)