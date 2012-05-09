* State constitutional amendment passed by wide margin
* Former President Clinton had urged voters to reject ban
(Adds reaction, governor and congressional races)
By Wade Rawlins
RALEIGH, N.C., May 8 North Carolina voters on
Tuesday approved a state constitutional amendment that bans
same-sex marriage and civil unions, dealing a blow to efforts
across the United States to expand gay marriage rights.
The amendment, which says marriage between a man and a woman
is the only legally recognized domestic union in the state,
passed by a wide margin. With 95 of 100 counties' results
reported, about 61 percent of votes backed the amendment.
North Carolina law already blocks gay and lesbian couples
from marrying, but the state now joins the rest of the Southeast
states in adding the prohibition to its constitution.
Many voters simply viewed the amendment as a vote on
same-sex marriage despite efforts by the measure's opponents to
broaden the discussion, said Tom Jensen of the Raleigh-based
Public Policy Polling firm.
"Anytime in North Carolina you have a majority of
Republicans and African Americans on the same side of an issue,
that's a very potent combination," Jensen said.
Twenty-eight other state have voter-approved constitutional
bans on same-sex marriages, according to the National Conference
of State Legislatures.
Massachusetts, Iowa, Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut,
New York and the District of Columbia allow gay and lesbian
nuptials.
Maryland, New Jersey and Washington state have passed laws
this year approving same-sex marriage, but Governor Chris
Christie vetoed New Jersey's law and opponents in Maryland and
Washington are threatening ballot initiatives to overturn those
laws.
The vote in North Carolina followed statements by senior
officials of President Barack Obama's administration this week
which were interpreted as supporting gay marriage.
Vice President Joe Biden said on Sunday he was "absolutely
comfortable" with allowing same-sex couples to wed, and
Education Secretary Arne Duncan s a id gay marriage should be
legal.
Obama has said he favors civil unions but has stopped short
of supporting gay marriage.
Supporters of the amendment in North Carolina, a swing state
in the Nov. 6 presidential election, said it would preserve the
sanctity of marriage between a man and a woman and make laws
forbidding gay marriage harder to repeal.
Opponents said a ban would jeopardize health insurance
benefits for unmarried gay and heterosexual couples and signal
that the state is unfriendly to a diverse workforce.
Prominent Christian evangelist Billy Graham called on voters
to support the measure, while former Democratic President Bill
Clinton and some business leaders urged North Carolinians to
reject it.
"We will not allow marriage to be redefined in this state.
The nation is watching North Carolina, and we have given them a
high standard to follow," Tami Fitzgerald, chairwoman of the
pro-amendment group Vote for Marriage NC, told supporters at a
celebration party.
OTHER BALLOT ISSUES
North Carolina voters on Tuesday also picked nominees in
gubernatorial and congressional races.
Walter Dalton, the state's lieutenant governor, clinched the
Democratic nomination for governor after using his fundraising
advantage to mount a television ad blitz in the closing weeks of
the campaign.
Dalton received about 46 percent of the vote, according to
incomplete returns. Bob Etheridge, a former congressman, trailed
with 38 percent.
Dalton will face Republican Pat McCrory, a former seven-term
Charlotte mayor who had token primary opposition, in the
November general election. The winner will succeed Democratic
Governor Bev Perdue, who surprised supporters by announcing she
would not seek a second term.
Redistricting in the state created heightened interest in
its congressional primaries, with Republicans sensing they could
pick up as many as four seats currently held by Democrats.
Two Democratic congressmen, Brad Miller and Heath Shuler,
chose to retire rather than run in redrawn districts that favor
Republicans.
In the state's strongly Republican 13th Congressional
District where Miller serves, former U.S. Attorney George
Holding won the Republican nomination with 44 percent of the
vote to 34 percent for Paul Coble, a county commissioner and
former Raleigh mayor.
Holding helped build the criminal case against former U.S.
Senator John Edwards, who is standing trial on accusations that
he accepted illegal campaign contributions to shield his
pregnant mistress from the media during his 2008 presidential
bid.
In the 11th Congressional District in western North
Carolina, the seat Shuler is vacating, a crowded eight-candidate
Republican primary appeared headed for a runoff. The winner will
face Democrat Hayden Rogers, Shuler's longtime chief of staff,
in the November election.
(Writing By Colleen Jenkins; editing by Greg McCune and
Mohammad Zargham)