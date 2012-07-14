* Obama "ought to say that he's sorry"
* Latest issue to distract Romney from economy
* Obama lead opens in some polls
(Rewrites, new throughout)
By Steve Holland and Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, July 13 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney struck back on Friday against attacks over
his business record that are pulling him further away from his
campaign message that the White House is mishandling the
economy.
In a blitz of television interviews, Romney demanded an
apology from President Barack Obama for his campaign's assertion
that the Republican may have committed a felony by
misrepresenting his position at private equity firm Bain
Capital.
"It's ridiculous," Romney told Fox News in response to the
charge. "And of course it's beneath the dignity of the
presidency and of his campaign."
The Republican challenger has appeared flatfooted in beating
back Democrats' accusations that he was involved in firing
workers and outsourcing U.S. jobs to foreign countries while at
Bain Capital.
Romney has slipped in opinion polls ahead of the Nov. 6
election and his campaign added two Washington veterans to its
media relations team on Friday after criticism from fellow
Republicans for communications missteps.
Romney was booed by a mostly black audience at the NAACP
annual convention this week and earlier gave out mixed messages
about whether a key part of Obama's healthcare law does or does
not create a new tax.
What drew Romney's ire on Friday was a charge from Obama
deputy campaign manager Stephanie Cutter that he might have
committed a felony by giving wrong information to the Securities
and Exchange Commission about how long he spent at Bain.
Romney told ABC News that Obama "needs to rein in these
people who are running out of control."
"He (Obama) sure as heck ought to say that he's sorry for
the kinds of attacks that are coming from his team," Romney
said.
Romney was put on the spot by a Boston Globe newspaper
report citing federal documents as showing he was listed as Bain
CEO and sole shareholder in the three years to 2002, a time when
he says he no longer ran the company.
The timing matters because Obama's campaign has accused him
of being responsible for the firing of workers and bankruptcies
at Bain-owned companies during those years.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest, traveling with Obama in
Virginia, declined comment on Romney's demand for an apology.
MORE DISTRACTION
It was the latest issue to distract Romney from his focus on
Obama's failure to reduce unemployment, running at 8.2 percent.
He has struggled for the right messages on healthcare and
immigration as the experienced Obama campaign based in Chicago
maneuvers the news agenda better. Romney however has overtaken
his rival in fundraising.
Two national polls this week showed Obama opening up a wider
gap over his opponent. A Reuters/Ipsos survey had the former
Massachusetts governor trailing the incumbent by 6 points,
although other polls have them in a closer race.
Polls in swing states show negative portrayals of Romney as
an out-of-touch rich man are working in Obama's favor.
Romney's campaign is considering announcing its choice for
vice presidential running mate soon so as to win back some of
the campaign momentum from the other team.
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice's name surfaced
briefly as a possible vice presidential pick but faded quickly
as an aide said on Friday she was still not interested in the
position.
Analysts said members of Romney's team might have floated
the Rice speculation as a way to change the subject from the
candidate's wealth and business history.
"I think this is a clever diversion by the Romney folks
after what has clearly been an off week for them," Republican
strategist Ford O'Connell said.
The Obama campaign has orchestrated an intense focus on
Romney's wealth, demanding he release many years of tax returns
to explain whether he helped build his fortune through offshore
bank accounts that avoided taxes.
"He continues to try and find some way to attack me other
than to talk about policy. And it's time to talk about what it
will take to get America working again," Romney said.
Obama himself launched an attack on Friday, saying Romney
should clarify whether he worked for Bain longer than previously
described.
"Ultimately Mr. Romney, I think, is going to have to answer
those questions, because if he aspires to being president one of
the things you learn is, you are ultimately responsible for the
conduct of your operations," he told ABC television affiliate
WJLA.
(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Alistair
Bell and Lisa Shumaker)