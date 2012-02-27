* Obama pushes back against Santorum "snob" comment
* Obama urges governors to invest in public schools
By Caren Bohan and Samson Reiny
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 In a veiled jab at
Republican White House contender Rick Santorum, President Barack
Obama said on Monday that a college education was not a luxury
and pledged to do all he could to rein in skyrocketing tuition.
"We can't allow higher education to be a luxury in this
country," Obama said at a White House meeting with Republican
and Democratic state governors. "It's an economic imperative
that every family in America has to be able to afford. And
frankly, I don't think any of this should be a partisan issue."
In comments last week that stirred controversy, Santorum, a
former U.S. senator from Pennsylvania, criticized Obama's
emphasis on higher education.
"President Obama once said he wants everyone in America to
go to college. What a snob," said Santorum, who has sought to
court blue-collar voters and conservative Republicans as he vies
to become the Republican presidential nominee to challenge Obama
in November.
On the campaign trail, Santorum has also compared public
schools to factories and called for a reduced role for the
federal and state governments in education. Santorum was
campaigning on Monday in Michigan, which along with Arizona
holds a primary vote on Tuesday.
Pressed on whether Obama's comments were a direct response
to Santorum's remarks, White House spokesman Jay Carney said the
president's aim was to speak more broadly about education.
Still, Carney said he didn't think American parents would
consider it "snobbery to hope for that child the best possible
education in the future, and that includes college."
Republican governors attending the White House meeting said
they found some common ground with Obama on education.
Arizona Governor Jan Brewer, who has sparred with Obama on
issues such as immigration, said the Democratic president had a
"good, strong message on education" and that she agreed with
some aspects of education policy.
Obama told the governors he understood that states were
facing budget constraints but that was "no excuse to lose sight
of what matters most."
"I'm calling on all of you: Invest more in education. Invest
more in our children and in our future," Obama said, adding that
states needed to work with his administration to help curb the
problem of spiraling tuition costs.
In a speech in Florida earlier this month, Vice President
Joe Biden said tuition at public U.S. universities had increased
nearly 300 percent over the last two decades.
(Additional reporting by Laura MacInnis and Matt Spetalnick;
Editing by Paul Simao)