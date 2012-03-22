* Obama to press agencies on Keystone's southern leg
* Rising gas prices could threaten re-election
* Republicans push back on Obama's energy record
(Updates with Obama in New Mexico, Romney quotes)
By Jeff Mason
BOULDER CITY, Nevada, March 21 President Barack
Obama will direct federal agencies on Thursday to speed
approvals of one portion of the controversial Keystone XL
pipeline, in a move designed to ease political pressure on the
White House as the industry frets about a glut of oil trapped in
the region.
Republicans, who have made the pipeline a key issue in the
presidential election, called the announcement a stunt.
Suffering from voter anger over high gasoline prices, Obama
used a stop at a huge solar panel facility in Nevada on
Wednesday to accuse his rivals of ignoring renewable fuels that
could help wean the United States off foreign oil.
He then flew to New Mexico to defend his administration's
record on drilling, standing in front of an oil rig for a brief
speech to promote an "all of the above" energy strategy that
Republicans deride.
"We're drilling all over the place," Obama said. "That's one
of the reasons we've been able to reduce our dependence on
foreign oil every year since I took office."
Republicans cite Obama's support for a now bankrupt solar
panel company, steadily rising gasoline prices and the rejection
of the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada as evidence that his
energy policies are not working.
On Thursday, the president will tackle critics of his
decision to block the Keystone pipeline head on, going to
Cushing, Oklahoma, where TransCanada Corp plans to begin
building the southern leg of the project, which Obama supports.
In the Cushing oil hub, an oil surplus has been growing
because of a lack of pipelines to get rising crude supplies from
the U.S. Midwest and Canada to Gulf Coast refineries.
White House officials said Obama will announce a new order
directing the U.S. government to expedite the permitting process
for the southern leg of the project.
Republicans said the move was not enough.
"It's kind of like the Bridge to Nowhere in that it doesn't
connect to Canada," Republican presidential frontrunner Mitt
Romney said, referring to the Cushing portion of the pipeline.
"If (Obama's) poll numbers go a little lower of course we'll
be able to get the other half of it done. So let's get those
poll numbers down so we can get our pipeline and get some energy
in here."
Romney and fellow Republican presidential candidates Rick
Santorum and Newt Gingrich have made energy a key component of
their pitches to become their party's nominee to take on Obama,
a Democrat, on Nov. 6.
The phrase "drill, baby, drill" became a popular Republican
rallying cry during the 2008 presidential campaign.
PHOTO-OP, POLITICAL DIVIDE
Standing against a backdrop of shiny solar panels in the
political battleground state of Nevada, Obama said drilling for
fossil fuels was not the only answer to U.S. energy security, as
he said Republicans wanted Americans to believe.
"An energy strategy that focuses only on drilling and not on
an energy strategy that will free ourselves from our dependence
on foreign oil, that's a losing strategy," he said.
"I'm not going ... to cede our position to China or Germany
or all the other competitors out there who are making massive
investments in clean energy technology."
Obama is on a two-day, four-state trip to promote plans to
reduce U.S. dependence on foreign oil, deflecting Republican
attacks while branding critics as "members of the flat earth
society" for defending tax subsidies to oil companies.
Obama and his advisers have painted Republicans as solely
focused on oil and gas drilling to the detriment of other energy
sources, while mocking Gingrich - without naming him - for
promising to bring gas prices down to $2.50 a gallon.
Republicans dismissed his step to speed up the pipeline
permit process.
"There is only one permit that matters for this pipeline,
and the president continues to block it," said Brendan Buck,
spokesman for House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, the
top Republican in Congress.
"The approval needed for this leg of the project is so minor
and routine that only a desperate administration would inject
the president of the United States into the process."
Permits aside, analysts said the trip was a good way for
Obama to show he had no silver bullet to deal with gasoline
prices, a fact the president has emphasized repeatedly.
"Obviously, with the recent spike in gas prices, energy is
an issue weighing heavily on the minds of many Americans," said
David Konisky, a professor at Georgetown Public Policy
Institute.
"Like any president, there is little that Obama can do in
the short-term to bring down prices, which makes it difficult to
alleviate public concerns."
In Boulder City, Obama toured the Copper Mountain Solar 1
Facility which, with nearly 1 million solar panels, is the
largest photovoltaic plant operating in the United States.
His visit there comes one day after the United States
imposed duties on solar panel imports from China, adding to
trade tension between the world's two largest economies and
risking cooperation in the burgeoning clean-energy sector.
His second stop outside Carlsbad, New Mexico, is an area
with more than 70 active drilling rigs.
After going to Oklahoma on Thursday, Obama finishes his trip
in Ohio - a critical battleground state in the November election
- at a university that does advanced energy research.
(Additional reporting by Steve Holland; editing by Todd
Eastham)