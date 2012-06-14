* Setbacks cloud Obama's re-election prospects
* Obama to accuse Republican of pursuing calamitous agenda
* Democrat faces pressure to reset economic narrative
(Adds Romney ad, economic data and poll numbers)
By Caren Bohan and Laura MacInnis
WASHINGTON, June 14 President Barack Obama,
seeking to counter deep doubts about his economic leadership,
will ask voters on Thursday for more time to boost growth while
arguing that his Republican rival Mitt Romney would resurrect
policies that plunged the United States into crisis.
Obama will use a campaign speech in the battleground state
of Ohio to try to bounce back from setbacks over the last two
weeks.
These include an anemic jobs report and a misstep in which
he seemed to play down the economy's woes by saying the private
sector was "doing fine." He later told reporters he did not
think the overall economy was fine.
The Democratic president risks losing the Nov. 6 election if
he cannot convince voters that his economic remedies are
working. He is scheduled to speak in Cleveland at 1:45 p.m. EDT
(1745 GMT).
Romney will also be campaigning in Ohio and plans to attack
Obama's economic record in a speech around the same time.
Obama's approval ratings have slipped to their lowest level
since January - from 50 percent a month ago to 47 percent -
because of deep economic worries, wiping out most of his lead in
the White House race, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed on Tuesday.
A campaign aide said Obama's remarks for Thursday had been
in the works for weeks, with the president trying to reset the
election-year narrative as he kicks off an intensive schedule of
summer campaigning. The speech will be the first in a series in
which he will try to frame the choice in the election.
"The more time he spends talking about his vision for how we
get out of this morass long term, the better off he is," said
Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress and
a former policy adviser to Obama and President Bill Clinton.
Romney and his fellow Republicans seized on Obama's comments
about the private sector last week to portray him as lacking
understanding of Americans' economic troubles and accuse him of
putting government spending at the center of his efforts to lift
the economy.
The Romney campaign has released an ad titled "Doing Fine"
criticizing Obama's handling of the economy.
Romney predicted on Wednesday that Obama's speech would have
soaring rhetoric but little else. "My own view is that he will
speak eloquently but that words are cheap," he said, accusing
Obama of lacking the ideas and business know-how to make a
difference in growth and hiring.
"He is not responsible for whatever improvement we might be
seeing," Romney said. "Instead he's responsible for the fact
that it has taken so long to see this recovery, and the recovery
is so tepid."
LACK OF VISION?
In his appearance at Cuyahoga Community College, Obama will
argue that Romney is the one lacking ideas.
The White House has frequently said the former Massachusetts
governor would revive the policies of Republican President
George W. Bush, including lax financial regulation and
budget-busting tax cuts that set the stage for economic crisis.
"Governor Romney and his allies in Congress believe that if
you simply take away regulations and cut taxes by trillions of
dollars, the market will solve all our problems on its own," the
Obama campaign official said.
"The president believes the economy grows not from the top
down, but from the middle class up, and he has an economic plan
to do that," the aide added.
As Obama looked to link Romney's policies to those of Bush,
a Gallup poll on Thursday showed that about two-thirds of
Americans believe Obama's predecessor -- the Democratic
incumbent - was responsible for the economy's woes.
In the poll, about 68 percent said Bush, who left office in
January 2009, deserves a "moderate amount" or a "great deal" of
the blame for the troubled economy versus 52 percent who pointed
to Obama.
But a report on the job market on Thursday underscored the
economy's weakness as the number of Americans filing new claims
for unemployment benefits rose for the fifth time in six weeks.
Initial claims for state jobless benefits climbed 6,000 last
week to a seasonally adjusted 386,000, according to the Labor
Department.
Obama rolled out economic proposals in a speech to Congress
last September and in his State of the Union address in January,
pitching ideas such as spending on roads and bridges and aid to
states to help keep teachers and police officers on payrolls.
But congressional Republicans have balked at those plans,
saying they would only add to the budget deficit without helping
the economy regain momentum.
"The president has already laid out his vision in terms of
what steps he thinks this Congress needs to take. Mitt Romney
has not," said Jen Psaki, a former White House aide. "It's not a
lack of plans or lack of vision. It's a lack of action by
Congress."
After the Cleveland speech, Obama will travel to New York to
visit the One World Trade Center site and then attend an
exclusive fundraiser at the home of actors Sarah Jessica Parker
and Matthew Broderick, co-hosted by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
Parker, star of the television series "Sex and the City,"
could help the president reach out to women voters and young
people, but the event also risked undercutting his efforts to
connect with middle-class voters. Parker's glamorous image may
be difficult to square with Obama's economic message.
Republicans have drawn attention to Obama's fundraisers with
celebrities, including one last month with actor George Clooney,
saying his preoccupation with hobnobbing with the elite had made
him out of touch with the plight of Americans struggling with
job losses and financial hardship.
(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jim Loney)