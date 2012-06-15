* Obama lays out contrast in economic speech
* Accuses Romney of pursuing calamitous agenda
* Democrat faces pressure to reset economic narrative
(Adds reaction, details, background)
By Laura MacInnis
CLEVELAND, June 14 President Barack Obama cast
his re-election battle with Mitt Romney as a clash between
starkly different economic visions on Thursday and warned that
his Republican rival would hollow out the middle class in a
speech that could set the tone for months of intense
campaigning.
Seeking to gain some footing after a string of bad economic
news and a political stumble, Obama said the Nov. 6 election
would put the United States on one of two paths: an economy
built on education and scientific research that delivers a
broadly shared prosperity, or a Republican approach that cuts
taxes for the wealthy and undermines opportunity for many
others.
"This November, you can remind the world how a strong
economy is built - not from the top down, but from a growing,
thriving middle class," Obama told a crowd of 1,500 at a
community college gymnasium in Ohio, a politically divided state
that could be key in determining who wins the November election.
Romney, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, was
not ceding the battlefield to Obama. Campaigning at the other
end of Ohio, he struck first in a speech that ended four minutes
before Obama took the stage.
With the economic recovery on the verge of stalling for the
third summer in a row and Romney having pulled even with the
president in voter surveys, Democratic allies have worried
Obama could lose the election if he simply tried to convince
voters they are better off than when he took office in 2009.
On Thursday, in a somber and deliberately paced presentation
that recalled Obama's days as a law school lecturer, the
president described a 20-year history of U.S. economics that
began with the prosperous years of Democrat Bill Clinton's
administration.
Obama then described the economic downturn during the
administration of his predecessor, Republican President George
W. Bush, and warned that Romney appeared ready to follow the
same approach to the economy.
"We were told that huge tax cuts, especially for the
wealthiest Americans, would lead to faster job growth," Obama
said. "We were told that fewer regulations, especially for big
financial institutions and corporations, would bring about
widespread prosperity. "We were told that it was OK to put two
wars on the nation's credit card; that tax cuts would create
enough growth to pay for themselves.
"That's what we were told. So how did this economic theory
work out? For the wealthiest Americans it worked out pretty
well. ... But prosperity never trickled down to the middle
class."
In essence, Obama - whose speech did not include any new
economic ideas - appeared to be banking on the notion that
voters will consider the U.S. economy's past and its potential,
not just the present, when they vote this fall.
"He defined what I take to be his argument over the next
five months," said Brookings Institution scholar William
Galston, a former adviser to Clinton. "He is going to argue that
nobody likes where we are now. The issue is what we'd do about
it."
Romney remains a blank slate to many voters, but Obama's
predecessor, Bush, is still unpopular. Two-thirds of Americans
blame Bush for the troubled economy, according to a Gallup poll;
only half point to Obama.
Standing behind a podium that bore the motto "FORWARD,"
Obama argued that a President Romney would bring back the weak
oversight, budget-busting tax cuts and illusory growth that
marked Bush's term.
"We can't afford to jeopardize the future by repeating the
mistakes of the past. Not now, not when we've got so much at
stake," he said.
VOTERS: FEW SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT
Romney in his speech noted that Obama had "been president
for 3 1/2 years."
"And talk is cheap; actions speak very loud. If you want to
see the results of his economic policies, look around Ohio, look
around the country," Romney said at Seilkop Industries, a
Cincinnati manufacturer.
Ohio was hit hard by the recession but has bounced back,
thanks to a natural-gas boom and strong growth in manufacturing
and biotech.
Unemployment in the state, which peaked at 10.6 percent
early in Obama's term, has since fallen to 7.4 percent, well
below the national average of 8.2 percent. Obama's decision to
bail out domestic automakers also has provided a boost.
"I think the people in Ohio recognize that we are better off
than we were when President Obama took the oath of office," said
former Ohio Governor Ted Strickland, a national co-chairman of
Obama's campaign.
But focus groups indicate that many voters in Ohio and
across the nation feel they are seeing few signs the economy is
turning around.
Obama's approval ratings have slipped to their lowest level
since January - to 47 percent from 50 percent a month ago -
because of deep economic worries, wiping out most of his lead in
the presidential race, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed on Tuesday.
He did not help his cause last week when he said the private
sector was "doing fine" compared with struggling local
governments, a remark that Republicans said showed he had little
understanding of Americans' economic troubles.
"It's not a campaign that is on strong footing right now,"
said Princeton historian Julian Zelizer. "I think the Democrats
have reason to be nervous."
FROM GRIT TO GLITZ
After the speech, Obama headed from blue-collar Cleveland to
a glitzy New York fundraiser hosted by Vogue magazine editor
Anna Wintour and "Sex and the City" star Sarah Jessica Parker,
whose character reigned as a symbol of consumerism during the
bubble years.
The contrast could provide a rich target for Republicans,
but Obama is under pressure to raise money wherever he can to
counter what could be a billion-dollar effort to defeat him.
The slow drip of gloomy economic news continued on Thursday.
In a sign of lingering weakness in the job market, the Labor
Department said the number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits rose for the fifth time in six weeks.
Europe's economic crisis, which has eaten into U.S. economic
growth, showed signs of worsening as Moody's Investment service
downgraded Spain's credit rating to near-junk status, pushing
borrowing costs for the euro zone's fourth-largest economy into
the danger zone.
Obama, noting that Republicans in Congress had blocked many
of his economic proposals, told his Ohio audience they could
take the future into their hands on Nov. 6.
"The only thing that can break the stalemate," he said, "is
you. This November is your chance to render a verdict. ... You
can move this nation forward."
(Additional reporting by Sam Youngman in Cincinnati and Caren
Bohan and Samuel P. Jacobs in Washington; Writing by Andy
Sullivan; Editing by David Lindsey and Peter Cooney)