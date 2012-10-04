* Obama knocks Romney over "Big Bird," taxes, education
* Gives more aggressive performance than on debate stage
By Jeff Mason
DENVER, Oct 4 U.S. President Barack Obama came
out swinging against Republican rival Mitt Romney on Thursday
after a lackluster performance in their first debate forced the
Democrat's aides to talk of "adjustments" to his campaign.
Dressed casually in khakis and a jacket, Obama told a rally
of some 12,000 people the former Massachusetts governor was
untruthful during their 90-minute debate, which most observers
said the Republican won.
"When I got onto the stage, I met this very spirited fellow
who claimed to be Mitt Romney," Obama said.
"But it couldn't have been Mitt Romney, because the real
Mitt Romney has been running around the country for the last
year promising $5 trillion in tax cuts that favor the wealthy.
The fellow on stage last night said he didn't know anything
about that."
Obama's campaign has pressed Romney for months over his
support for extending Bush-era tax cuts for the wealthy, which
the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center estimated could cost $5
trillion over 10 years. Romney rejected that figure at the
debate and insisted his plans would not increase the deficit.
The Democratic president was criticized for not pushing back
aggressively against his rival during the debate. He adopted an
assertive posture on Thursday, however, taking Romney to task on
everything from education policy to outsourcing.
"The real Mitt Romney said we don't need any more teachers
in our classrooms. But ... the fellow on stage last night he
loves teachers - can't get enough of them," Obama said.
"The Mitt Romney we all know invested in companies that were
called 'pioneers' of outsourcing jobs to other countries. But
the guy on stage last night, he said he doesn't even know that
there are such laws that encourage outsourcing."
Obama's senior campaign strategist, David Axelrod, said the
campaign would adjust its strategy as a result of the debate.
"We are going to take a hard look at this and we are going
to have to make some adjustments as to where to draw the lines n
these debates and how to use our time," Axelrod told reporters.
"It's like ... playoffs in sports, you evaluate after every
contest and you make adjustments and I am sure that we will make
adjustments. I don't see us adding huge amounts of additional
prep time. I think there are some strategic adjustments that
have to be made and we'll make them."
Obama also zeroed in on Romney's comments about the deficit,
particularly his pledge to cut funding for public television and
a popular children's show character known as Big Bird.
"When (Romney) was asked what he'd actually do to cut the
deficit and reduce spending, he said he'd eliminate funding for
public television. That was his answer," Obama said.
"I mean, thank goodness somebody is finally getting tough on
Big Bird! It's about time. We didn't know that Big Bird was
driving the federal deficit."