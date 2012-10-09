SAN FRANCISCO Oct 8 U.S. President Barack Obama encouraged supporters on Monday to be "obsessive" about working for his re-election in the final weeks of the campaign, declaring himself confident that he would win on Nov. 6.

Polls have narrowed in the race between the Democratic incumbent and Republican rival Mitt Romney since their debate last week, which most observers said the former Massachusetts governor won handily.

During a fundraising trip in California, the president sought to reassure his supporters about his chances, despite his debate performance.

"I am pretty competitive, and I very much intend to win this election," he said at a fundraising dinner that roughly 100 people paid $20,000 a ticket to attend.

"We're only going to do it if everybody is almost obsessive for the next 29 days," Obama said, noting that even though those in the room had donated money, there was more they could do to help the campaign.

After finishing his western fundraising swing, Obama heads to Ohio on Tuesday to shore up support in a battleground state that could be crucial to a second White House win.