By Jeff Mason
MAUMEE, Ohio, July 5 President Barack Obama took
a shot against China and Republican rival Mitt Romney on
Thursday, complaining to the World Trade Organization that
Beijing is abusing trade laws by imposing more than $3 billion
in duties on U.S. automobile exports.
"Americans aren't afraid to compete," Obama told an
enthusiastic crowd in this northern Ohio city hours after his
administration filed the complaint with the WTO. "As long as
we're competing on a fair playing field instead of an unfair
playing field, we're going to do just fine. We're going to make
sure that competition is fair."
The Democratic president's speech kicked off a two-day
campaign bus tour aimed largely at blue-collar workers in
Pennsylvania and Ohio, crucial battleground states in the Nov. 6
presidential election.
The complaint to the WTO seemed directed particularly at
Ohio, home to thousands of auto-supply workers, many of whom
have jobs that likely were saved by the U.S. government's $80
billion bailout of the industry that Obama supported and Romney
opposed.
It also was a counterpunch to Romney's claims that Obama has
not been tough enough on China's trade policies, and gave
Obama's campaign another way to remind voters of its efforts to
tie Romney's work as a private equity executive to the
outsourcing of American jobs to China.
The WTO in Geneva confirmed it had received the complaint
from the United States, the nation's third such challenge
against China following action against duties imposed by Beijing
on the exports of certain U.S. steel and chicken products.
The president's bus trip - his first of the 2012
presidential campaign - includes stops in the Toledo area, where
auto plants have been affected by the Chinese duties.
The trade duties cover more than 80 percent of U.S. auto
exports to China, including cars manufactured in Toledo and
Marysville, Ohio, and Detroit and Lansing, Michigan.
Beijing slapped anti-dumping and countervailing duties on
U.S. auto exports in December 2011 on roughly 92,000 autos and
SUVs, worth $3.3 billion in annual U.S. exports.
"The duties disproportionately fall on General Motors
and Chrysler products precisely because of the actions that
President Obama took to support the U.S. auto industry during
the financial crisis," an administration official said.
U.S. automakers typically are reluctant to comment on
U.S.-China trade conflicts, wary of offending officials who
represent the fast-growing Chinese market.
Scott Paul, executive director of the Alliance for American
Manufacturing, a group that promotes U.S. manufacturing and
products, praised Obama's move.
"American workers and manufacturers strongly support
President Obama's decision to launch a trade enforcement action
against China's unfair auto tariffs," Paul said.
"The deck in China is stacked against American automakers
and workers, and this case will help to level the playing field.
Less than 1 percent of the estimated 18 million vehicles sold in
China last year were made in America, despite the fact that the
Detroit Three brands are growing more popular every day."
Romney's campaign, as expected, took a more skeptical view,
casting the president's move as one of political convenience.
"President Obama is on the defensive, trying to win back the
support of skeptical voters in states like Ohio and
Pennsylvania," the Romney campaign said in a statement.
A BLUE-COLLAR PUSH
Buoyed by the Supreme Court's declaration that the
president's healthcare overhaul is constitutional but anxious
about shaky economic data, Obama's campaign is targeting
blue-collar workers who have been hit hard by the loss of
manufacturing jobs.
Knocking China is likely to appeal to that group.
Obama's trip comes against a backdrop of mixed poll numbers,
fundraising challenges and European threats to the U.S. economy
that could derail Obama's hopes for re-election.
A report on Friday is expected to show the U.S. unemployment
rate held at a lofty 8.2 percent in June, although data on
Thursday offered some hopeful signs for the labor market,
including a drop in claims for jobless benefits and a pickup in
private-sector hiring.
An average of polls by RealClearPolitics shows the president
ahead of Romney by a tight 2.6 percentage points in Ohio and
nationwide.
Obama is polling particularly well with women and Hispanics
across the nation, but working-class men are up for grabs.
Such voters are among the key targets for the Obama
campaign's emphasis on Romney's work at Bain Capital, the
private equity firm that the Republican once led. Bain invested
in companies that were early adopters of outsourcing business
activities to cheap labor markets such as China.
"It's a race for blue-collar men," said Democratic
strategist Bud Jackson, noting that such people have been
especially affected by the sluggish economy.
"The ability of the president to win over blue-collar men is
more tied to the reality of the moment: Are jobs being created
and do people feel more optimistic? For him, the proof is
somewhat in the pudding."
'OVERPROMISED AND UNDERDELIVERED'
The China move aside, this may not be the best week to find
that proof.
Data released on Monday showed U.S. manufacturing activity
contracted in June for the first time in nearly three years, and
monthly jobless figures on Friday are expected to show
unemployment unchanged at 8.2 percent.
Ohio Senator Rob Portman, a Republican who is seen as a
potential vice presidential pick for Romney, said Obama's record
at bringing down unemployment was shoddy.
"Unfortunately, the president overpromised and
underdelivered. Unemployment remains above 8 percent, and it has
been at that level for more than three years - the longest
stretch since the Great Depression," Portman wrote in an opinion
piece in the Cleveland Plain Dealer, an Ohio newspaper.
"To get the economy back on track, we can't continue with
the status quo. Bigger government, more regulations, higher
taxes, record federal spending and massive borrowing haven't
worked."
Ohio's unemployment rate is below the national average,
falling to 7.3 percent in May, and the Obama campaign notes that
it has fallen 3 percentage points since Obama took office.
Part of that drop is thanks to Obama's bailout of the
automobile industry, the campaign argues, resulting in
investment from U.S. automakers in the greater Toledo area.
