By Jeff Mason
CHICAGO Aug 12 President Barack Obama on Sunday
launched his opening salvo against Paul Ryan, whose emergence as
the Republicans' vice presidential candidate gives the Democrats
a chance to target their rivals as uncaring.
The architect of a budget plan that would make deep cuts to
the U.S. social safety net, Ryan will be portrayed by the Obama
campaign as a threat to the elderly and the poor.
But to do that, the Democrats must sharpen their attacks,
which have been most successful when focused on Republican
presidential hopeful Mitt Romney's business past and personal
finances rather than policy.
And in Ryan, the Obama team have an opponent who is an
economics expert recognized even by Democrats as a budget
heavyweight.
Obama dubbed Ryan on Sunday as the "ideological leader" of
congressional Republicans who is bent on imposing "top-down
economics" on middle-class Americans.
"He's a decent man. He is a family man. He is an articulate
spokesman for Governor Romney's vision. But it's a vision that I
fundamentally disagree with," Obama told a fundraiser in
Chicago.
He spoke over boos from some in the audience at the mention
of the Wisconsin congressman's name.
The remarks were Obama's first comments about Romney's
selection of the conservative as his running mate, which has
injected new energy into the Republican campaign.
Democrats will try to scare independents, senior citizens,
and liberal voters over the lawmaker's controversial
cost-cutting proposals like reforms to Medicare.
RYAN'S 'TOXIC' PLAN
Bill Burton, who runs Priorities USA Action, a "Super PAC"
group that backs Obama, said his team had planned to feature
the Ryan budget in ads this fall long before Romney made its
architect his running mate on Saturday.
"In our first focus groups we saw how toxic the Ryan plan
was, but the problem was trying to get voters to believe that a
politician could possibly support it," Burton said.
He cautioned that the economy was still weak and Romney
would have hundreds of millions of dollars at his disposal to
spend on ads in the campaign.
The Democratic strategy of highlighting Ryan's budget plan
carries risks.
Ryan could win a reputation with undecided voters for
boldness in at least trying to tackle the huge budget deficit.
The Romney campaign will remind Americans of stimulus
spending under Obama and cast the fiscal issue as a fight
between Ryan's plans and wasteful big government.
"If we handle it right, it can backlash on them," said
Charlie Black, a Republican strategist who has advised Romney's
and Senator John McCain's presidential campaigns.
Black said Republicans, who are already trying to nail Obama
for the high unemployment rate could knock him further for not
addressing fiscal issues.
"There's been no effort whatsoever on the part of the
administration to address the looming crisis of Social Security
and Medicare," McCain said on Fox News Sunday.
Obama campaign officials said the Ryan choice was a direct
appeal to the Republican base and a reaction to pressure from
the right wing of his party, which has not been convinced by
Romney.
"It's a base move," said one senior Obama campaign official
in an email, acknowledging that the selection would energize
social conservatives and probably make the Republican convention
later this month more harmonious.