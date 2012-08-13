CHICAGO Aug 13 President Barack Obama will announce on Monday that the Department of Agriculture intends to buy up to $170 million of pork, lamb, chicken and catfish to help support farmers suffering from the drought, a White House official said.

During a visit to Iowa, a political swing state that the Democrat hopes to win in the Nov. 6 election, Obama will also press Congress to pass a farm bill with short-term relief measures for the ranchers and farmers hurt by the drought.

"The president has directed his administration to continue exploring every possible avenue to provide relief to communities struggling with this historic natural disaster," the official said.