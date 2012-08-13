CHICAGO Aug 13 President Barack Obama will
announce on Monday that the Department of Agriculture intends to
buy up to $170 million of pork, lamb, chicken and catfish to
help support farmers suffering from the drought, a White House
official said.
During a visit to Iowa, a political swing state that the
Democrat hopes to win in the Nov. 6 election, Obama will also
press Congress to pass a farm bill with short-term relief
measures for the ranchers and farmers hurt by the drought.
"The president has directed his administration to continue
exploring every possible avenue to provide relief to communities
struggling with this historic natural disaster," the official
said.