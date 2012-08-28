AMES, Iowa Aug 28 President Barack Obama tried
some campaign counterprogramming on Tuesday, telling a college
audience in Iowa to beware of the rhetoric from the Republican
Party convention in Florida.
"This week in Tampa, my opponents will offer you their
agenda," Obama said during a campaign stop at Iowa State
University.
"I'm sure they'll have some wonderful things to say about
me, but what you won't hear from them is a path forward that
meets the challenges of our time."
On the campaign trail for a two-day college tour, Obama
highlighted differences with the presumptive Republican
candidate, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, on issues
important to younger voters, including alternative-energy
sources, tax cuts for wealthy Americans, education and
healthcare.
He reminded listeners that because of his signature
healthcare program, which Romney wants to roll back, students
could continue to receive health insurance through their
parents.
"Maybe we should call his plan, 'Romney doesn't care,'" he
said.
STUDENT FOCUS
Obama, who relied heavily on university student support in
the 2008 election, is making a concerted effort to energize the
campus vote as the new academic year begins.
After appearing in Iowa, Obama headed to a rally at Colorado
State University in Ft. Collins, Colorado. On Wednesday, Obama
has an event planned near the University of Virginia in
Charlottesville.
On campuses, Obama has highlighted his administration's
efforts to increase federal student aid while reducing student
debt.
Romney has countered with the claim that Obama's "failed"
economic policies are responsible for joblessness among younger
Americans. "Under President Obama, 'hope and change' has failed
the youth of America," said a full-page ad by the Romney
campaign in the Iowa State Daily newspaper.
Speaking at the Republican convention in Tampa, the head of
the College Republican National Committee, Alex Schriver,
adopted a similar line of attack.
"Half of my generation didn't get up and go to a job this
morning," he said. "At the end of the day, Barack Obama has
failed young Americans."
Obama took pains during the day to assure Americans he was
closely watching Hurricane Isaac and preparing for recovery
efforts, implicitly drawing parallels with the widely criticized
response to Hurricane Katrina seven years ago by the Republican
administration of President George W. Bush.
"We've been getting ready for this storm for days," Obama
said as he began his remarks at Iowa State. "America will be
there to help folks recover no matter what this storm brings,
because when disaster strikes, we're not Democrats or
Republicans first, we're one family."
Obama has issued emergency declarations for Louisiana and
Mississippi this week because of Isaac.
Campaign spokeswoman Jen Psaki deflected any suggestion
Obama should put off campaigning to deal with the storm, saying
he would change plans if need be, but that with the election
less than 70 days away, it was important for him to make his
case to voters.
"Obviously, the Republican convention is proceeding as
planned," she said.