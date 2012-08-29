* Obama seeks to energize campus vote as students start
classes
* Reminds students of healthcare benefits under Obamacare
* Obama says Republicans, supporters "fib" about him
* Republicans says Obama economy has failed young Americans
By Margaret Chadbourn
FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug 28 President Barack
Obama told college audiences in two political battleground
states on Tuesday to beware of the rhetoric from the Republican
Party's convention in Florida.
"This week in Tampa, my opponents will offer you their
agenda. It should be a pretty entertaining show," Obama said
during a campaign stop at Iowa State University.
"I'm sure they'll have some wonderful things to say about
me, but what you won't hear from them is a path forward that
meets the challenges of our time," he said.
On the campaign trail for a two-day college tour, Obama
highlighted differences with the Republican nominee, former
Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, on issues important to
younger voters, including alternative-energy sources, tax cuts
for wealthy Americans, gay marriage and women's rights.
He reminded listeners that because of his signature
healthcare reform, known as Obamacare, students could continue
to receive health insurance through their parents. Romney has
pledged to repeal the law.
"Maybe we should call his plan, 'Romney doesn't care,'"
Obama said.
Obama also accused Republicans and their supporters of
stretching the truth in a multimillion-dollar ad effort to get
him out of the White House.
"They'll just make stuff up if they have to. They're doing
it already," he said at a second event at Colorado State
University in Fort Collins. "Sometimes -- how do I put this
nicely? -- they will just fib."
STUDENT FOCUS
Obama, who relied heavily on university student support in
the 2008 election, is making a concerted effort to energize the
campus vote as the new academic year begins.
On campuses, Obama has highlighted his administration's
efforts to increase federal student aid while reducing student
debt.
Romney has countered with the claim that Obama's "failed"
economic policies are responsible for joblessness among younger
Americans. "Under President Obama, 'hope and change' has failed
the youth of America," said a full-page ad by the Romney
campaign in the Iowa State Daily newspaper.
Speaking at the Republican convention in Tampa, the head of
the College Republican National Committee, Alex Schriver,
adopted a similar line of attack.
"Half of my generation didn't get up and go to a job this
morning," he said. "At the end of the day, Barack Obama has
failed young Americans."
Obama took pains during the day to assure Americans he was
closely watching Hurricane Isaac and preparing for recovery
efforts, implicitly drawing parallels with the widely criticized
response to Hurricane Katrina seven years ago by the Republican
administration of President George W. Bush.
"We've been getting ready for this storm for days," Obama
said as he began his remarks at Iowa State. "America will be
there to help folks recover no matter what this storm brings,
because when disaster strikes, we're not Democrats or
Republicans first, we're one family."
Obama has issued emergency declarations for Louisiana and
Mississippi this week because of Isaac.
Campaign spokeswoman Jen Psaki deflected any suggestion
Obama should put off campaigning to deal with the storm, saying
he would change plans if need be, but that with the election
less than 70 days away, it was important for him to make his
case to voters.
"Obviously, the Republican convention is proceeding as
planned," she said.