WASHINGTON Oct 13 President Barack Obama and
the Democratic National Committee raised more than $70 million
from July to September for his re-election bid, the campaign
said on Thursday, topping a $55 million target.
The report shows that Obama's money train did not stall
amid protracted summer debt talks and complaints from his base
that he lacks the fervor to push a Democratic agenda.
Obama raised a record $745 million in cash during 2008, and
his advisers want to raise even more for 2012.
In the second quarter, the campaign raised $86 million,
besting the record set by former President George W. Bush. The
campaign had said it would raise $60 million in that period.
The campaign said that 606,027 people donated during the
third quarter.
Republicans are behind in fundraising.
Texas Governor Rick Perry, once a front-runner whose
support has been falling in the polls, raised $17 million in
the third quarter, giving him fuel to keep the campaign going
despite concerns over recent stumbles in debates.
Former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney has not released
third-quarter figures yet, but he raised more than $18 million
in the second quarter.
The Republican National Committee has been raising record
amounts for a non-election year, hauling in about $60 million
so far this year.
