By Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 President Barack Obama and
the Democratic National Committee raised more than $70 million
from July to September for his re-election bid, the campaign
said on Thursday, topping a $55 million target.
The campaign contribution report shows that Obama's money
train is still robust, despite complaints from his base that he
lacks the fervor to push a Democratic agenda, and a low
approval ratings.
Obama excelled at persuading small donors to contribute in
2008 when he won the White House, and he seems to have kept
that up in his 2012 re-election bid. Experts say that although
big contributions are essential, a steady cadre of small donors
who can keep giving are also important.
About 98 percent of donations came in increments of $250 or
less, the campaign said.
Obama raised a record $745 million in cash during the 2008
campaign, and his advisers want to raise even more for 2012.
Most experts believe 2012 will be the priciest ever.
"Looks as though there is going to be a boatload of money
spent in the election to put those out-of-work attack ad
operatives back to work," Clyde Wilcox, a government professor
at Georgetown University said.
In the second quarter, the campaign raised $86 million. It
had said it expected a drop in the third quarter, typically due
to summer vacations.
SURPASSES RECORD
The campaign said that 606,027 people donated during the
third quarter, which it said surpassed the record set in the
previous quarter and was more than twice as many donations as
the campaign had at this point in 2008.
The campaign said that at last count, 982,967 people have
donated to the campaign, within striking distance of the 1
million donors it seeks to show a wide base of support.
Being president gives Obama an advantage over Republicans
in fund-raising. Apart from money received by the Democratic
National Committee, Obama's campaign raised about $43 million,
shy of a record by former Republican president George W. Bush,
who raised $47 million and $50 million in two separate quarters
as a sitting president.
Obama raised another $27 million through the DNC, which can
take in much larger donations -- of about $30,000 per person.
Republicans, still in the process of picking a nominee to
take on Obama, are behind in fund-raising.
Whoever wins the nomination will get the largess being
raised by the Republican National Committee, which has been
raising record amounts for a nonelection year in recent months.
The RNC took in nearly $25 million in the third quarter.
Republican front-runner former Massachusetts governor Mitt
Romney has not released third-quarter figures yet, but he
raised more than $18 million in the second quarter.
Romney is expected to raise somewhere in the $15 million
range for the third quarter, according to two sources who help
him raise funds.
Texas Governor Rick Perry, once a front-runner whose
support has been falling in the polls, raised $17 million in
the third quarter, giving him fuel to keep the campaign going
despite concerns over recent stumbles in debates.
(Reporting by Kim Dixon, Patricia Zengerle and Eric Johnson;
Editing by Eric Walsh and Vicki Allen)