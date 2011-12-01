NEW YORK Nov 30 President Barack Obama asked
U.S. voters on Wednesday to keep believing in the "hope and
change" he promised in 2008, saying he needed more time to turn
America around.
At a series of fundraisers in New York, where he raised
more than $2 million for his campaign and those of other
Democrats, Obama acknowledged frustration over the stalemate in
Washington that has soured views of his leadership.
"After all that is happening in Washington, it may be
tempting to believe that change may not be as possible as we
thought," he told supporters.
"It has been three wrenching years for this country," said
Obama, whose re-election prospects hinge on his ability to heal
the economy from the financial crisis that struck before he
took office and to lower the 9 percent unemployment rate.
While listing what he called his achievements overhauling
healthcare, ending the war in Iraq and fighting al Qaeda, the
president said he needed another term to fully address the
economy, the environment and other issues.
"Every single thing that we care about is at stake in this
next election," Obama said.
"It's going to take more than a few years to meet the
challenges that have been decades in the making," he said.
Republicans have not selected their 2012 nominee but Obama
is polling neck and neck with one of their leading candidates,
former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney.
Obama said he knew many of his supporters were
disillusioned by the deadlock in Washington, where a dispute in
the summer over raising the debt ceiling brought the United
States close to the risk of a debt default.
But he told them the stakes were too high to give up hope,
saying Republicans would unwind much of his agenda and put the
country on a starkly different path.
"If you are willing to keep pushing through all the
frustrations that we may see ... change will come," he said.
"Press on, everybody."
(Reporting by Laura MacInnis; Editing by Peter Cooney)