By Eric Johnson and Patricia Zengerle
CHICAGO/WASHINGTON, Sept 20 President Barack
Obama is raising millions of dollars for his re-election
campaign, keeping the support of big and small donors despite
the sputtering economy and slumping opinion poll numbers.
Amid high unemployment and fears of a second recession,
Obama has faced withering criticism from within his own party
for seeming to give in too easily to Republicans in Congress
and not taking a firmer stand on issues such as protecting the
environment.
His approval ratings have been hovering at about 43 percent
and polls show he would face a tough fight to defeat Texas
Governor Rick Perry or former Massachusetts Governor Mitt
Romney, the two top contenders for the Republican presidential
nomination to oppose Obama in November 2012.
His campaign has indicated that fund-raising slipped in the
June-September quarter. And there has been discontent among
some 2008 donors, with some Wall Street cash shifting to
Romney, co-founder of buyout firm Bain Capital, a sign of
business unease with Obama's tenure.
But if Obama lacks the rock-star status he had four years
ago, his events are still selling out and his fund-raising
machine is outstripping 2008. Donors said the Obama camp is
worried about the country's finances, not the campaign's.
"I haven't heard anyone outwardly worried. It seems like
they are on track to hit their goals," said a top fund-raiser
close to the campaign, requesting anonymity to speak freely.
"Put it this way: it is not money that they are worried
about. They would trade all the money for better economic
data," he said.
The Democratic president still attracts the army of
low-dollar givers who helped push him to the White House in
2008, and the loyalty of enough big contributors that analysts
anticipate he will amass a $1 billion campaign warchest.
"Some of these people may still be disappointed, but
they're not going to be ready to write Barack Obama off," said
Stuart Rothenberg, an independent political analyst in
Washington.
Obama, the first black U.S. president, is a historic figure
whose personal popularity outstrips his approval ratings. Known
as a strong campaigner, he offers as president constant media
attention and an access to power that appeals to big donors,
many of whom are concerned that the Republican field is tacking
too far toward the right.
'CLASS WARFARE'
"We've heard a lot of concern about the right wing
Republican agenda, what many people refer to as 'taking the
country backwards' or 'in the wrong direction,'" said Andrew
Spahn, a Los Angeles based consultant who is advising
DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg as he raises money for
Obama's re-election campaign.
Katzenberg, who hosted two sold out, big-dollar fundraisers
in the spring, has committed to pumping $500,000 for the Obama
campaign, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
Obama appealed to his base strongly on Monday by laying out
a $3.6 trillion plan to cut U.S. budget deficits partly by
raising taxes on the rich, which Republicans rejected as "class
warfare" and a political stunt.
Some major Democratic supporters, including big labor
unions, have responded positively to the plan. Opinion polls
also show voter misgivings about Washington's handling of the
economy extend to Republicans in Congress, as well as Obama.
"In the end, every American is frustrated with the economy
and the way governance works, but that all doesn't fall on the
president's shoulders," said Howard Bragman, a Hollywood
publicist and longtime Democratic activist.
"His base hasn't left him and they're the ones who are the
organizational spine of this campaign," he said.
Obama raised up to $2.8 million at fundraisers in
Washington on Thursday and millions more on Monday in New York,
where he warned donors of a "very perilous path" if his debt
reduction plan is not passed. More fundraisers are on tap in
New York and California in the coming days.
Member of his team stress that Obama's campaign had more
than 520,000 individual donors in the second quarter of 2011,
more than it had for all of 2007, and of those 260,000 had
never given before.
Obama's fundraising far outstripped any of his Republican
rivals in the second quarter of 2011, as he and the Democratic
National Committee raked in $86 million. Romney, who led all
Republicans, raised $18 million.
Campaigns do not have to release their third-quarter
fundraising totals until October 15, but Obama's set a goal on
Sept. 9 of raising $55 million between June and September, to
benefit the re-election efforts and the Democratic National
Committee.
Presidential fundraising typically wanes in the summer the
year before the election, and it was hit more this year because
Obama canceled a series of events in July during protracted
debt negotiations with Republicans in Congress.
(Additional reporting by Kim Dixon, writing by Patricia
Zengerle; editing by Alistair Bell)