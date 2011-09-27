* Obama trip likely raised over $5 mln in two days
* Seven events, from Seattle to San Diego
(Updates with second Hollywood event)
By Alister Bull
LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 President Barack Obama
topped up his re-election war chest with a string of successful
West Coast fundraisers that ended on Monday and showed soft
poll numbers had not dented his ability to raise big money.
Despite tough economic times, supporters shelled out for
events from Seattle to San Diego that likely raised upward of
$5 million in two days, paying up to the legal limit of $35,800
to hear Obama speak.
"What this election is about is everyone gets a fair
share," he told a packed crowd of over 800 at the House of
Blues in Los Angeles after a performance by the rapper B.o.B.
Obama's approval rating dropped over the summer as concern
mounted the United States was headed into a second recession,
but he has still been able to pull in plenty of fundraising
dollars.
His campaign team also said it was close to racking up a
million donors, recalling his massive grass-roots fundraising
push that helped him win the White House in 2008.
Tour events have been crammed with guests, who applauded
loud and long in response to his intensified criticism of
Republicans and his oft-repeated call for Congress to pass his
$447 billion jobs bill.
At one stop in Silicon Valley, the heart of America's
high-tech industry, he called out Texas Governor Rick Perry by
name, honing in for the first time on one of the front-runners
to win the Republican Party nomination to face him next year.
In Seattle, he chided his political opponents for
threatening a government shutdown over disaster funding.
Later on Monday, he spoke before a group of Hollywood
celebrities, including actor Danny DeVito, who took pictures of
the president from his seat, producer/director Judd Apatow and
actress Eva Longoria.
"I think Hollywood is very positive. I think they're very
excited about what is going to happen next year," Jon Landau,
who produced the film blockbusters "Avatar" and "Titanic," told
reporters.
Obama's sharpened tone reflects a deliberate effort to take
on Republicans and push back against criticism from his own
base that he has been too conciliatory and not fought his
opponents hard enough to protect Democratic Party values.
ON TRACK FOR A MILLION DONORS
Any sense of unease among supporters has not hurt
fundraising, with a second-quarter total of $86 million on
behalf of both his own campaign and that of the Democratic
Party.
That was over four times more than the amount raised by
Mitt Romney, the top Republican fundraiser who, together with
Perry, is the front-runner to win his party's nomination.
Campaigns do not have to release their third-quarter
fundraising totals until Oct. 15. The president's campaign team
aims to raise $55 million, a more modest total it says reflects
the fact he was stuck in Washington for most of July by a
bitter budget debate with Republicans.
With next year's election likely to be a close and
expensive race, the support of wealthy donors who can cut a big
check and round up their rich friends is vital.
But Obama's historic run to the White House in 2008 was
also supported by hundreds of thousands of small donors. That
army of givers can boost a campaign because such donors can
give multiple times with no fear of hitting the legal $35,800
cap.
Obama's campaign team said he was on track to have drawn 1
million donors by October, hitting that goal in half the time
it took in 2008.
(Additional reporting by Kim Dixon in Washington; Editing by
Anthony Boadle and Peter Cooney)