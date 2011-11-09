Nov 9 President Barack Obama has chosen battle-tested loyalists from his 2008 U.S. presidential campaign and the White House to lead his re-election efforts in 2012.

Here are some of the key players in his campaign team, which is headquartered in Chicago.

JIM MESSINA - CAMPAIGN MANAGER

A data-savvy number cruncher, Messina was chief of staff for Obama's 2008 campaign and is running the operation as campaign manager this time.

He has been described as having a short temper. Former White House colleagues have likened him to Obama's first White House chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel, now the mayor of Chicago.

At the White House, Messina helped build coalitions and guide political strategy as Emanuel's deputy when Obama accomplished his main legislative achievements: the economic stimulus package and healthcare reform.

As early nominating contests approach, Messina has led attacks against Republican front-runner Mitt Romney.

DAVID AXELROD - SENIOR CAMPAIGN ADVISOR

Axelrod played a critical role as chief strategist for Obama's 2008 campaign and afterward as White House senior advisor, a job he left earlier this year.

Axelrod, whose political consulting firm in downtown Chicago is a few blocks from the Obama campaign headquarters, has said his distance from the White House will help him glean insights from ordinary people.

Axelrod worked as a political reporter for the Chicago Tribune early in his career. He has worked on mayoral and senatorial campaigns across the United States and presidential campaigns, including former North Carolina Senator John Edwards' losing White House bid in 2004.

Axelrod is known for his wry humor and encouraging colleagues on Team Obama to keep an even keel during setbacks in the 2008 campaign. His specialty is broad strategy and message advice.

Axelrod has indicated the presidential election of 2012 could be his last campaign.

STEPHANIE CUTTER - INCOMING DEPUTY CAMPAIGN MANAGER

A White House aide and veteran communications strategist, Cutter will join the top ranks of Obama's re-election team by year's end, overseeing communications, policy and research.

She is known for tackling difficult challenges, such as building support for Obama's landmark and contentious healthcare reform legislation.

Cutter was chief of staff to Obama's wife Michelle during his first presidential campaign. She was a senior strategist for Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and the late Senator Edward Kennedy as well as White House deputy communications director in the Clinton administration.

BRODERICK JOHNSON - SENIOR ADVISOR

A veteran of Capitol Hill and a former lobbyist, Johnson was an informal advisor to Obama's first presidential campaign and this time will provide political advice and serve as an intermediary between the campaign and supporters.

Between 1998 and 2000, Johnson had senior roles in the Clinton administration. In 2004, he advised Massachusetts Senator John Kerry during his failed presidential campaign.

Obama's campaign, which eschews money from special interest groups, drew fire for hiring Johnson, who has lobbied for TransCanada Corp. The energy company hopes to build a controversial Canada-to-Texas oil pipeline, a project Obama is considering. Johnson began his Washington career in 1983 as an attorney helping House members draft legislation.

JAMES KVAAL - POLICY DIRECTOR

A former Department of Education official, Kvaal will drive policy outreach to supporters and help contrast Obama's agenda with his Republican challengers.

Kvaal was a special assistant at the White House National Economic Council. In 2007, he was policy director for John Edwards' failed presidential campaign.

MITCH STEWART - DIRECTOR OF BATTLEGROUND STATES

Stewart will devise the strategies for key swing states, many of which Obama won in the 2008 election, including Iowa, where Stewart was state director.

He later directed field operations for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) grassroots group Organizing for America. In 2004, Stewart worked on the Edwards presidential campaign in Iowa and later as field director for Senator Tom Daschle, who lost his re-election bid.

JEREMY BIRD - NATIONAL FIELD DIRECTOR

Described by colleagues as an organizing zealot, Bird was field and election director for Obama in Chicago, Ohio and South Carolina in 2008.

He gained experience as a deputy director at Organizing for America, where he helped engage supporters to promote Obama's agenda. Critics say the group did not do a good job with young voters, many of whom were turned off by differences between Obama's campaign promises and the realities of governing in partisan Washington.

RUFUS GIFFORD - FINANCE DIRECTOR

A former DNC finance director, Gifford manages the money of a campaign that could bring in more than $750 million, the record figure Obama raised for the 2008 election.

Gifford is well connected within the fundraising community, which allowed him to raise more than $100 million for the DNC during his tenure despite a flagging economy.

KATHERINE ARCHULETA - NATIONAL POLITICAL DIRECTOR

A well-connected operative from the battleground state of Colorado, Archuleta will help court the growing Hispanic population in that state, which Obama won in 2008 but Republican George W. Bush carried in 2004.

Archuleta, who was chief of staff for U.S. Labor Secretary Hilda Solis, works from the campaign's Chicago headquarters to garner support from politicians and activist groups.

JULIANNA SMOOT - DEPUTY CAMPAIGN MANAGER

Obama's finance director and head of fundraising operations in 2008, Smoot was asked to step in as White House social secretary in March 2010 to clean house after an incident with party crashers at a state dinner.

JEN O'MALLEY DILLON - DEPUTY CAMPAIGN MANAGER

After Obama's 2008 election, Dillon managed day-to-day operations at the DNC. She helped run Organizing for America's outreach that has built a list of millions of supporters. She will focus on helping to win battleground states.

HARPER REED - CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Reed will work to coordinate the campaign's website and Facebook interfaces, e-mail blasts and YouTube videos, numerous Twitter accounts and mobile applications.

BUFFY WICKS - NATIONAL PROJECT VOTE DIRECTOR

Wicks will lead Project Vote, a campaign within a campaign to expand voter registration and activism among core Democratic blocs such as black voters, Asian Americans, Latinos, women, young people and homosexuals. (Reporting by Eric Johnson; Editing by John O'Callaghan)