Nov 9 President Barack Obama has chosen
battle-tested loyalists from his 2008 U.S. presidential
campaign and the White House to lead his re-election efforts in
2012.
Here are some of the key players in his campaign team,
which is headquartered in Chicago.
JIM MESSINA - CAMPAIGN MANAGER
A data-savvy number cruncher, Messina was chief of staff
for Obama's 2008 campaign and is running the operation as
campaign manager this time.
He has been described as having a short temper. Former
White House colleagues have likened him to Obama's first White
House chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel, now the mayor of Chicago.
At the White House, Messina helped build coalitions and
guide political strategy as Emanuel's deputy when Obama
accomplished his main legislative achievements: the economic
stimulus package and healthcare reform.
As early nominating contests approach, Messina has led
attacks against Republican front-runner Mitt Romney.
DAVID AXELROD - SENIOR CAMPAIGN ADVISOR
Axelrod played a critical role as chief strategist for
Obama's 2008 campaign and afterward as White House senior
advisor, a job he left earlier this year.
Axelrod, whose political consulting firm in downtown
Chicago is a few blocks from the Obama campaign headquarters,
has said his distance from the White House will help him glean
insights from ordinary people.
Axelrod worked as a political reporter for the Chicago
Tribune early in his career. He has worked on mayoral and
senatorial campaigns across the United States and presidential
campaigns, including former North Carolina Senator John
Edwards' losing White House bid in 2004.
Axelrod is known for his wry humor and encouraging
colleagues on Team Obama to keep an even keel during setbacks
in the 2008 campaign. His specialty is broad strategy and
message advice.
Axelrod has indicated the presidential election of 2012
could be his last campaign.
STEPHANIE CUTTER - INCOMING DEPUTY CAMPAIGN MANAGER
A White House aide and veteran communications strategist,
Cutter will join the top ranks of Obama's re-election team by
year's end, overseeing communications, policy and research.
She is known for tackling difficult challenges, such as
building support for Obama's landmark and contentious
healthcare reform legislation.
Cutter was chief of staff to Obama's wife Michelle during
his first presidential campaign. She was a senior strategist
for Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and the late Senator
Edward Kennedy as well as White House deputy communications
director in the Clinton administration.
BRODERICK JOHNSON - SENIOR ADVISOR
A veteran of Capitol Hill and a former lobbyist, Johnson
was an informal advisor to Obama's first presidential campaign
and this time will provide political advice and serve as an
intermediary between the campaign and supporters.
Between 1998 and 2000, Johnson had senior roles in the
Clinton administration. In 2004, he advised Massachusetts
Senator John Kerry during his failed presidential campaign.
Obama's campaign, which eschews money from special interest
groups, drew fire for hiring Johnson, who has lobbied for
TransCanada Corp. The energy company hopes to build a
controversial Canada-to-Texas oil pipeline, a project Obama is
considering. Johnson began his Washington career in 1983 as an
attorney helping House members draft legislation.
JAMES KVAAL - POLICY DIRECTOR
A former Department of Education official, Kvaal will drive
policy outreach to supporters and help contrast Obama's agenda
with his Republican challengers.
Kvaal was a special assistant at the White House National
Economic Council. In 2007, he was policy director for John
Edwards' failed presidential campaign.
MITCH STEWART - DIRECTOR OF BATTLEGROUND STATES
Stewart will devise the strategies for key swing states,
many of which Obama won in the 2008 election, including Iowa,
where Stewart was state director.
He later directed field operations for the Democratic
National Committee (DNC) grassroots group Organizing for
America. In 2004, Stewart worked on the Edwards presidential
campaign in Iowa and later as field director for Senator Tom
Daschle, who lost his re-election bid.
JEREMY BIRD - NATIONAL FIELD DIRECTOR
Described by colleagues as an organizing zealot, Bird was
field and election director for Obama in Chicago, Ohio and
South Carolina in 2008.
He gained experience as a deputy director at Organizing for
America, where he helped engage supporters to promote Obama's
agenda. Critics say the group did not do a good job with young
voters, many of whom were turned off by differences between
Obama's campaign promises and the realities of governing in
partisan Washington.
RUFUS GIFFORD - FINANCE DIRECTOR
A former DNC finance director, Gifford manages the money of
a campaign that could bring in more than $750 million, the
record figure Obama raised for the 2008 election.
Gifford is well connected within the fundraising community,
which allowed him to raise more than $100 million for the DNC
during his tenure despite a flagging economy.
KATHERINE ARCHULETA - NATIONAL POLITICAL DIRECTOR
A well-connected operative from the battleground state of
Colorado, Archuleta will help court the growing Hispanic
population in that state, which Obama won in 2008 but
Republican George W. Bush carried in 2004.
Archuleta, who was chief of staff for U.S. Labor Secretary
Hilda Solis, works from the campaign's Chicago headquarters to
garner support from politicians and activist groups.
JULIANNA SMOOT - DEPUTY CAMPAIGN MANAGER
Obama's finance director and head of fundraising operations
in 2008, Smoot was asked to step in as White House social
secretary in March 2010 to clean house after an incident with
party crashers at a state dinner.
JEN O'MALLEY DILLON - DEPUTY CAMPAIGN MANAGER
After Obama's 2008 election, Dillon managed day-to-day
operations at the DNC. She helped run Organizing for America's
outreach that has built a list of millions of supporters. She
will focus on helping to win battleground states.
HARPER REED - CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER
Reed will work to coordinate the campaign's website and
Facebook interfaces, e-mail blasts and YouTube videos, numerous
Twitter accounts and mobile applications.
BUFFY WICKS - NATIONAL PROJECT VOTE DIRECTOR
Wicks will lead Project Vote, a campaign within a campaign
to expand voter registration and activism among core Democratic
blocs such as black voters, Asian Americans, Latinos, women,
young people and homosexuals.
