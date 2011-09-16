WASHINGTON, Sept 15 President Barack Obama made the case for his jobs plan on Thursday to a group of big donors, including the importance of higher taxes to pay for it.

"We can pay for it in a way that is responsible and that has everybody sharing in the burden," Obama told guests attending a $35,800-per-couple Democratic fundraiser.

In an effort to jump-start the stalled economy and cut the 9.1 percent unemployment rate, Obama made his case to Congress a week ago for a $447 billion dollar plan to generate jobs.

The speech was crucial to Obama, whose hopes of re-election next year are largely tied to the state of the economy.

In the face of strong Republican opposition to more spending and any tax increases, Obama has been taking his case to voters in the electoral swing states of Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina.

"We are going to run this like a campaign in the sense that we've got to take it to the American people," Obama said.

Thirty guests attended the fundraiser at the penthouse home of a Washington businessman, hosted by the African American Leadership Council.

The money went to Obama's 2012 re-election campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

A DNC spokeswoman declined to say how much Obama would raise at the dinner and at a second event later on Thursday.

The Democratic president acknowledged the difficult times ahead. "It is always hard at a time when our politics are divided and at a time when the economy is struggling," he said.

But he joked to guests that they could look to his opponents if they needed to be energized for the campaign.

"If you need some inspiration, go watch the Republican presidential debate," he said.

Democratic officials have been working to paint the field of Republican candidates as extremists whose views are outside the mainstream. (Editing by Peter Cooney)