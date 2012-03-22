* Unclear if pledge would speed up approval process
* Republicans call Obama move a political gimmick
* Environmentalists say dismayed by statement
By Jeff Mason
CUSHING, Oklahoma, March 22 Standing in front of
a row of pipes, President Barack Obama pledged on Thursday to
accelerate approval for part of the Keystone XL pipeline,
seeking to deflect criticism that his rejection of the full
project helped create a climate for high gasoline prices.
Rising fuel costs are threatening to derail Obama's hopes of
winning re-election in November, and Republicans have honed in
on his decision to block TransCanada Corp's Canada-to-Texas
pipeline as a sign that his energy priorities were
hurting America.
U.S. gasoline prices have jumped nearly 30 cents in the past
month, pushing the national average to $3.87 a gallon, according
to the Energy Information Administration.
Obama's trip to Cushing, Oklahoma, the starting site of the
southern leg of the controversial project, was designed to show
his "all of the above" energy strategy included room for oil and
gas development in addition to support for renewable fuels.
"Today I'm directing my administration to cut through the
red tape, break through the bureaucratic hurdles, and make this
project a priority," Obama said, standing without a tie at a
podium that was surrounded by rows of green- and copper-colored
piping segments.
The White House relished the setting and clearly wanted the
photo-op. Bad weather nearly forced Obama to deliver his remarks
in an Oklahoma City hotel instead.
It is unclear whether Obama's call would actually speed up
the approval process. The Army Corps of Engineers, one of the
agencies that is likely to be involved, said on Wednesday it
could not estimate how long approval would take since it had not
yet seen an application from the company.
Republicans dismissed Obama's move as a publicity stunt that
made little difference to the timeline of the southern project
or the problem of U.S. energy security.
"He's taking credit for going forward on the only portion of
the pipeline that he doesn't need to approve," said Senator John
Hoeven of North Dakota at a press conference. "This is literally
straddling both sides of the issue."
Hoeven has led the charge in the Senate to pass legislation
that would bypass the administration and approve the full
pipeline.
DRAINING GLUT
"Despite numerous attempts by Republicans to compel the
president to approve the Keystone permit, Americans are still
left with a 1,179-mile (1,897-km) gap between the oil resources
and this southern portion of the pipeline," said Brendan Buck, a
spokesman for Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives
John Boehner, referring to the full Keystone XL project.
The southern portion of the pipeline would drain a glut of
crude in Cushing, the storage hub for U.S. crude oil traded on
the futures market, easing deliveries to refineries along the
Gulf Coast.
Obama rejected the full Keystone XL pipeline earlier this
year, blaming Republicans in Congress for forcing his hand with
a mandatory deadline that did not give the State Department
enough time to study its environmental and safety implications.
Republican presidential candidates Mitt Romney, Rick
Santorum, and Newt Gingrich have made criticism of the decision
a key part of their respective platforms to win their party's
nomination and the right to take on Obama in the Nov. 6
election.
Though Obama's original decision to block the pipeline
cheered environmentalists, who make up an important part of his
political base, those same supporters expressed dismay at his
statement on Thursday.
"President Obama has taken a dangerous wrong turn on
energy," said Larry Schweiger, president of the National
Wildlife Federation.
"Rushing pipelines and drill rigs for rich oil executives
will only delay the investments we need in renewable energy and
create long-lasting damage to our waters and lands."
(Additional reporting by Timothy Gardner and Ayesha Rascoe in
Washington; Editing by Russell Blinch and Xavier Briand)