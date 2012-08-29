By Jeff Mason
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 29 President Barack Obama tested
his typing skills on Wednesday in an online chat with young
people that covered the White House beer recipe, money in
politics, and the war in Afghanistan.
Obama has been courting students' votes on a two-day tour of
colleges in the battleground states of Iowa, Colorado and
Virginia, and his campaign is eager to have him appeal to young
people in venues like "reddit," where he held the Internet chat
session.
A picture of the president sitting at a laptop and typing
away during a campaign stop in Virginia was provided on the
website as proof that it was indeed Obama taking people's
questions.
During the chat, Obama said the country might need to
consider amending the Constitution to overturn the Supreme
Court's decision in the 2010 "Citizens United" case that allowed
outside groups known as Super PACs to spend unlimited amounts of
money on political campaigns.
"Over the longer term, I think we need to seriously consider
mobilizing a constitutional amendment process to overturn
Citizens United (assuming the Supreme Court doesn't revisit
it)," he wrote. "Even if the amendment process falls short, it
can shine a spotlight on the super-PAC phenomenon and help apply
pressure for change."
He also talked about the difficulty of sending soldiers to
war and the importance his administration placed on space
exploration -- an issue that matters especially to voters in the
swing state of Florida.
Asked about a White House-brewed beer that has gained
attention in recent weeks, Obama promised the recipe would be
released.
"It will be out soon!" he typed. "I can tell from first hand
experience, it is tasty."
He also predicted what he would do at the end of the Nov. 6
election, taking care to single out, again, the youth vote he is
hoping will help propel him to victory over Republican nominee
Mitt Romney.
"Win or lose, I'll be thanking everybody who is working so
hard - especially all the volunteers in field offices all
across the country, and the amazing young people in our campaign
offices," he said.
Asked about keeping balance in his life, Obama noted he was
lucky not to have a commute and could make it home every night
he was in town for an evening meal with his family.
"Speaking of balance, though, I need to get going so I'm
back in DC in time for dinner," he wrote at the end of the chat.
"But I want to thank everybody at reddit for participating -
this is an example of how technology and the internet can
empower the sorts of conversations that strengthen our democracy
over the long run."