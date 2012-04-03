* Obama to call Republican budget a "Trojan horse"
* Buffett Rule core part of Obama's message
* Republican Romney hopes to nail down nomination
By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, April 3 President Barack Obama,
seizing on Republican plans to slash deficits that the White
House sees as a potent vote winner for Democrats in this year's
election, slammed his opponents on Tuesday to reinforce his
claim that they favor the rich.
In a week in which Republican Mitt Romney is expected to
extend his lead in the race for his party's nomination to
confront Obama in the Nov. 6 election, the president took aim at
their recent budget plans to cut spending and taxes.
"This congressional Republican budget ... it's a Trojan
horse. Disguised as deficit reduction plan, it's really an
attempt to impose a radical vision on our country," Obama will
say at a speech in Washington, according to excerpts of his
remarks.
The budget proposal, passed by Republicans in the U.S. House
of Representatives last week, would reduce the deficit by
cutting spending while reforming the tax code, including
lowering the top rate of tax to 25 percent from 35 percent.
They say it is an answer to Obama's spending policies, which
they blame for record U.S. deficits on his watch.
It has no chance of passing the Democratic-controlled Senate
and becoming law in this Congress. But White House officials say
the goal of the speech will be to hammer home a message that if
Republicans win in November, their budget is coming to America.
Stepping up the campaign against Romney, one of the richest
men to ever to seek the White House, Obama officials say the
president will also make remarks on Friday at a conference on
women in the economy.
This focuses on a vital voter demographic that looks to be
swinging hard his way after a new poll on Monday showed Obama
opening a large lead over Romney among women in key election
swing states.
GENDER POLITICS
Senior Obama officials say they were not surprised by the
poll's findings after recent remarks about birth control by
Republican candidates on the campaign trail, which they said
sounded like an echo from the 1950s, and were a clear turn-off
for many young U.S. women.
Romney has said he would end federal funding for the Planned
Parenthood women's health organization that provides abortion
services and Rick Santorum, his chief rival for the Republican
nomination, has called contraception morally wrong.
Romney hopes to all but wrap the race up this week by
winning election contests in Wisconsin, Maryland and Washington
D.C., pressuring Santorum to stand aside to unite the Republican
party in the goal of defeating Obama in November.
Senior White House officials said the president would use
the Tuesday speech, at an Associated Press luncheon, to press
his priorities on taxes, the future of federally provided
Medicare healthcare, and a defense of the middle class they hope
will peel vital blue collar voters away from Republicans.
Officials told reporters at a Monday briefing that the goal
of fairness in the tax system captured by Obama's so-called
Buffett Rule would be a core part of the message, ahead of a tax
vote in the Senate later this month.
Named after billionaire Obama backer Warren Buffett, who
complained last year that he payed a lower tax rate than his
secretary, Obama says the Buffett Rule is a standard that should
guide Congress as it seeks to tackle the U.S. deficit and debt.
The Republican budget plan caps discretionary spending on
things like education and infrastructure and cuts spending on
welfare programs for the poor including for food stamps and
housing.
The blue print also proposes broad tax reform, including the
closure of loopholes to raise revenue, while advocating a
simplification in the tax code that would include lowering the
top tax rate to 25 percent from 35 percent.
Obama will call the budget proposal "thinly veiled Social
Darwinism", according to his prepared remarks.
"In this country, broad-based prosperity has never trickled
down from the success of a wealthy few. It has always come from
the success of a strong and growing middle class," he will say.
The speech will be delivered at a Washington event at 12:30
p.m. (1630 GMT).
(Reporting by Alister Bull; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)