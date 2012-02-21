* With Santorum rising in polls, Obama campaign goes on
attack
* Economic critique contrasts with Santorum's social policy
barbs
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 President Barack
Obama's re-election campaign regularly rips Republican
presidential frontrunner Mitt Romney for his economic policies.
On Tuesday, it added former Senator Rick Santorum to its list of
top targets.
In a sign of the growing seriousness with which the
president's team takes the former Pennsylvania lawmaker, Obama's
campaign gave equal billing to Santorum in a memo criticizing
the two Republican candidates' tax and deficit reduction plans.
"Governor Mitt Romney and Senator Rick Santorum claim they
will champion spending cuts deep enough to cut taxes and balance
the budget," Obama campaign policy director James Kvaal wrote in
the note, which was distributed to reporters.
"In fact, they have both proposed irresponsible and reckless
tax plans that would drive up the deficit by trillions of
dollars, while their claims to balance the budget through
spending cuts are completely unrealistic."
Santorum has surged ahead of Romney, the former governor of
Massachusetts, in some national polls. He beat the struggling
frontrunner in a string of recent nominating contests in
Missouri, Minnesota and Colorado.
Though Obama's campaign has kept its fire directed primarily
on Romney, it has started to watch Santorum closely.
The campaign's Pennsylvania state director said last week in
an email blast that Santorum's "extreme-right social views are
as out of touch as they are memorable," and asked locals to
collect stories that revealed his "true colors."
Santorum has drawn contrasts between himself and Obama on
social issues, criticized the president's administration on
Monday of implementing healthcare policies that discourage
marriage and hurt families.
Adding Santorum to a critique of Romney's economic policies
offered a new way for Obama's campaign to attack the surging
conservative.
BUDGET CRITIQUE
Romney and Santorum have some similar proposals.
Romney would extend Bush-era income tax cuts for wealthy
earners while eliminating education and child-care tax breaks
that benefit lower-income taxpayers. His plan would cut annual
tax revenue by $180 billion, according to the nonpartisan Tax
Policy Center.
"Romney repeatedly promises to balance the budget, but his
platform not only fails to reach that goal - it would actually
increase the deficit and drive up the debt," Kvaal wrote.
"The cost of his tax cuts and defense increases will total
approximately $375 billion in Fiscal Year 2016, the year Romney
chose as the benchmark for his budget plans," Kvaal said.
Santorum's tax plan, meanwhile, would dramatically cut tax
revenues. His plan calls for collapsing the current six income
tax brackets down to two at 28 percent and 10 percent. The plan
would keep in place tax breaks for mortgages and healthcare and
would boost tax breaks for parents.
"With its even larger tax cuts, the Santorum plan would
drive up the deficit even higher. Santorum has proposed $900
billion in tax cuts in 2015," Kvaal said.
Both tax plans have been criticized by conservatives, too.
Conservatives attack Romney's plan for maintaining a tax on
investment income for households making more than $200,000 a
year, while Santorum has been accused of playing favorites
through the tax code by offering benefits to manufacturing
businesses and families with children.
(additional reporting by Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Philip
Barbara)