By Alister Bull
| PORTLAND, July 24
PORTLAND, July 24 President Barack Obama accused
Republican Mitt Romney on Tuesday of misrepresenting a comment
he made about small business owners that the former
Massachusetts governor's campaign has pounced upon as a sign the
Democratic incumbent is anti-business.
Romney's campaign seized on Obama's comment that "if you own
a business, you didn't build that," to portray the president as
unsympathetic to small businesses that help boost the U.S.
economy.
Obama's point was that successful business owners have had
the public's help at some point in their lives through public
education, roads or other government-funded projects that
created an environment for businesses to bloom.
"It wasn't a gaffe," Romney said at a trucking company just
outside of Boston last week. "It was instead his ideology."
On Tuesday Obama's campaign released an ad rejecting
Romney's interpretation of the remarks, and at a campaign event
in Oregon, the president addressed the issue directly.
"He's been twisting my words around to suggest that I don't
value small business," Obama said of his Republican opponent.
"Now, keep in mind, in politics you have to endure a certain
amount of spin. That's - everybody does it; I understand that
... Although I have to say when people omit entire sentences
from a speech and they start splicing and dicing, they may have
tipped a little bit over their skis. They may have gone over the
edge," he said.
Obama said he had cut taxes on small businesses 18 times as
president, and he defended his original comments with a list of
ways that public investment had helped companies prosper.
"If you talk to any business owner, small or large, they'll
tell you what also helps them succeed alongside their hard work,
their initiative, their great ideas is the ability to hire
workers with the right skills and the right education," he said.
"What helps them succeed is the ability to ship and sell
their products on new roads and bridges and ports and wireless
networks. What helps them succeed is having access to cutting-
edge technology which, like the Internet, often starts with
publicly funded research and development."
In a rebuttal to the Obama campaign's ad about the subject,
a Romney spokesman said the president's original comment spoke
for itself.
"It's clear what President Obama believes because he told
us: 'if you've got a business - you didn't build that. Somebody
else made that happen,'" Romney spokesman Ryan Williams said.
"He said it, and he meant it."
(Writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)