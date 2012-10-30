WASHINGTON Oct 30 U.S. President Barack Obama
will stay in Washington on Wednesday to oversee the response to
Hurricane Sandy, canceling another day of campaigning roughly a
week before Election Day, the White House said on Tuesday.
"The president will remain in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday
to monitor the response to Hurricane Sandy and ensure that all
available federal resources continue to be provided to support
ongoing state and local recovery efforts," White House spokesman
Jay Carney said in a statement.
"As a result, the president will not participate in the
campaign events that had been scheduled in Ohio tomorrow."
The president had already skipped political events on Monday
and Tuesday to be in Washington for the storm and its aftermath.