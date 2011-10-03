* Obama campaign eyes Georgia, Arizona
* 50-state bid could force opposition to spend more
* Republican says strategy does not bode well for Obama
By Jeff Mason
CHICAGO, Oct 3 While Republican presidential
candidates target early-voting states, President Barack Obama's
team is laying the groundwork for a 50-state campaign strategy
it hopes will secure another White House win in 2012.
From the traditional "swing" states of Florida and Ohio to
a typically Republican-leaning state like Arizona, Democrat
Obama's political supporters are opening offices, engaging
voters and rallying volunteers to create a nationwide network,
even in areas unfriendly to their candidate's cause.
The strategy is similar to Obama's successful 2008
campaign, but it is still unorthodox.
To win the White House, traditional presidential campaigns
focus their attention on a handful of states that typically
swing between Republican and Democratic candidates, working to
earn at least 270 of the states' 538 "electoral votes" that
determine the ultimate winner.
"People in Washington like to second guess us on this and
say, 'you ought to go back to (focusing on) the 15 or 20 states
and why do you have a Idaho state director and why do you have
a Utah state director?'" said Jim Messina, Obama's campaign
manager, referring to Republican western strongholds.
"The fact is, we have supporters there who want to get
involved in the campaign, and they ought to be able to get
involved," he said in an interview in his Chicago office.
The campaign needs nationwide involvement.
As high unemployment hurts Obama's chances in Ohio and
other states that helped propel him to victory in 2008, having
avenues of support in non-traditional Democratic patches could
be the only way to victory.
"His campaign has to do something to fundamentally change
the electoral landscape, and broadening the map is probably the
only option out of a bunch of bad ones," said Alex Conant, a
Republican strategist and former adviser to one-time
presidential candidate Tim Pawlenty.
Fundraising helps. The Obama campaign has outraised all the
president's potential Republican opponents and is expected to
top its 2008 total of $750 million in campaign cash, giving it
flexibility to spend even in states that are a reach.
And though he may defend areas that should be in his
corner, establishing operations all over the country will force
Republicans to spend money in states they should own, too.
"It's almost certain that Obama and the Democrats will
outspend the Republican candidate. We'll have enough to be
competitive in the swing states," Conant said.
STATE BY STATE
Obama leads potential rivals Mitt Romney, the former
governor of Massachusetts, and Rick Perry, the governor of
Texas, in most polls, but the margins are tight and the
election is still more than a year away. A lot can change.
Which means another part of Obama's campaign strategy now
is to build momentum.
Advisers know that supporters are disappointed and
enthusiasm is low compared to what they saw in 2008, when Obama
was still an Illinois senator promising hope and change.
But addressing that -- and other challenges -- is happening
on a state by state basis.
"We won't have one cookie cutter approach to every single
state because what the voters are feeling in Florida is very
different than what they're feeling in Colorado," said Jen
O'Malley Dillon, a deputy campaign manager on Messina's team.
"We're very conscious of making sure we understand what's
happening in each state and the thing we know more than
anything else is that we won't have one national program."
Conant, the Republican strategist, said Obama would have to
spend money in states that "haven't gone Republican in decades"
such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota, where Pawlenty
used to be governor.
"If they're boasting a 50-state strategy that involves
spending money to hold traditionally Democratic states, that's
a very bad omen for Obama's re-election chances," he said.
The Obama campaign is optimistic. Messina mentioned Georgia
and Arizona, two states that sided with Republican presidential
candidate John McCain in 2008, as ones the campaign would work
to flip in 2012.
SWING STATES STILL IN FOCUS
Fifty-state strategy or not, the Obama campaign and the
White House have those swing states sharply in focus.
Since unveiling a new plan to boost jobs, Obama has
traveled to a handful of them, including Ohio and Colorado.
"This jobs tour is going to the states it's going to for a
reason...They're going to very specific states that are
battlegrounds for 2012, and I think that's smart," Democratic
strategist Liz Chadderdon said.
And the message the president has delivered has helped to
energize his base with fiery rhetoric critical of Republicans
-- red meat for his supporters in any state.
"His jobs speech felt very much like the old Obama, the guy
we all fell in love with in 2008, and I've heard that from a
lot of other Democrats," Chadderdon said.
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)