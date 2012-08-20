BRIEF-Harvest Natural Resources announces stockholder authorization of sale of Gabon interests
* Harvest Natural Resources announces stockholder authorization of sale of Gabon interests and dissolution of the company
WASHINGTON Aug 20 President Barack Obama said on Monday it was not "out of bounds" for his re-election campaign to push Republican presidential challenger Mitt Romney to release more tax returns, saying such transparency is what the American people would rightly expect.
Obama made the comments in the White House press briefing room. He said the precedent for candidates to release years of tax returns was set decades ago and should not change.
* Harvest Natural Resources announces stockholder authorization of sale of Gabon interests and dissolution of the company
* Foot Locker, Inc reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
TEPIC, Mexico, Feb 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - One of Mexico's most famous tequila companies, Herradura, hopes to turn into fuel the thousands of tonnes of waste it generates each year from the spiky blue agave plants used to make the spirit, and cut its energy bill, said its engineering director.