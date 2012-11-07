WASHINGTON Nov 7 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that compromise was needed to move the country forward, after besting Republican challenger Mitt Romney to win a second term in the White House.

In a speech to supporters in Chicago, Obama pledged to work with Democratic and Republican leaders to reduce the nation's federal deficit, fix the tax code, reform immigration and reduce the nation's dependence on foreign oil.

Obama said he would also talk to Romney about "where we can work together to move this country forward."