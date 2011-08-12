* Palin creates a mob scene at crowded state fair

* Says still plenty of time, room to get in 2012 race

By John Whitesides

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug 12 Republican Sarah Palin rolled into Iowa's state fair on Friday, stealing the spotlight from the party's presidential contenders and sparking a new round of speculation about her plans for 2012.

Palin's visit to the cattle barn at the fair attracted a wild crush of photographers, reporters, fans and onlookers who swarmed the former Alaska governor, alarming the cows and bringing activity in the barn to a halt.

The timing of the visit, a day before a straw poll that is a big early test of campaign strength for the 2012 Republican presidential contenders, renewed questions about whether she will jump in the race.

Palin, who stopped to talk to reporters and fans outside the barn, said she was still uncertain of her decision but there was time and room for more candidates to run.

"I think there is plenty of time to jump in the race," she said. "Watching the whole process over the last year certainly shows me that, yes, there is plenty of room for more people."

She said that "practically speaking" September would probably be a deadline for her decision. "I don't want to be perceived as stringing people along," she said.

Palin joined a half-dozen declared Republican presidential candidates who visited the fair on Friday to speak at a local newspaper's stage, make a traditional visit to a life-size sculpted butter cow and eat fried Oreo cookies or meats on a stick.

The fair visit is a traditional rite of passage for presidential contenders, and Palin's timing on Friday stole the spotlight from potential rivals, including former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty and U.S. Representative Michele Bachmann.

Palin, the 2008 vice presidential nominee, denied that was her intention. "I don't think I'm stealing any spotlights," she said. "We're very thankful to have been invited by friends and I'm glad we could make it."

Talk about Palin's entry in the race had slowed after she ended a bus tour of several states in early June. As the 2012 race heated up, speculation focused on other new entries, like Texas Governor Rick Perry who is expected to declare his candidacy on Saturday.

Dressed in black jeans and a white t-shirt with a cartoon stick figure woman and hearts on the front, Palin posed for photos with fans, signed autographs and petted a calf that was led to her through the media mob.

She dismissed suggestions that if she gets into the race she is on a collision course with Bachmann, another outspoken and flashy conservative woman who is popular with members of the Tea Party movement and attracts heavy media attention.

"That's so passe to say that just because there may happen to be two women in the race that they would, you know, get in the mud and engage in some catfighting," said Palin, who was accompanied by her husband Todd.

"That's ridiculous, it's even a sexist notion that two women would duke it out. If I'm going to duke it out I'm going to duke it out with guys," she said.

She said Thursday night's debate involving declared Republican candidates in Iowa was "great" and she welcomed the entry of Perry into the race but said it would have no bearing on her final decision.

"It adds to the debate, it adds another voice for Americans to consider," she said.