Oct 5 Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin said
on Wednesday she would not seek the Republican nomination for
president of the United States. [ID:nN1E7941ZN]
Here are some facts about her:
-- The 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate, Palin
was the second woman to run for U.S. vice president on a major
party ticket and the first Republican woman to do so. She and
running mate John McCain lost to the Democratic ticket of
Barack Obama and Joe Biden.
-- Palin was twice mayor of the small Alaskan town of
Wasilla from 1996 to 2002. She served as governor of Alaska
from 2006 until resigning in 2009 before her term expired. In
announcing her resignation, she said that "we know we can
effect positive change outside government at this moment in
time."
-- Palin, a mother of five, married her high school
sweetheart Todd in 1988.
-- Palin is a contributor on Fox New Channel and starred
with her family in the TLC cable channel's reality TV series
"Sarah Palin's Alaska." By one reckoning, she received the
equivalent of $18 million in free media exposure through the
Alaska show.
-- Palin was largely absent from politics for several
months this year after the January shooting of U.S.
Representative Gabrielle Giffords in Arizona. Palin's reference
in the aftermath of the shooting to "blood libel," a
centuries-old false allegation that Jews killed children to use
their blood in religious rituals, drew widespread criticism.
-- Palin's autobiography "Going Rogue: An American Life,"
published in 2009, sold more than two million copies. The
subtitle, "An American Life," mirrors the title of President
Ronald Reagan's 1990 autobiography.
(Compiled by JoAnne Allen and Alistair Bell; Editing by Vicki
Allen)