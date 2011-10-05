Oct 5 Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin said on Wednesday she would not seek the Republican nomination for president of the United States. [ID:nN1E7941ZN]

Here are some facts about her:

-- The 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate, Palin was the second woman to run for U.S. vice president on a major party ticket and the first Republican woman to do so. She and running mate John McCain lost to the Democratic ticket of Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

-- Palin was twice mayor of the small Alaskan town of Wasilla from 1996 to 2002. She served as governor of Alaska from 2006 until resigning in 2009 before her term expired. In announcing her resignation, she said that "we know we can effect positive change outside government at this moment in time."

-- Palin, a mother of five, married her high school sweetheart Todd in 1988.

-- Palin is a contributor on Fox New Channel and starred with her family in the TLC cable channel's reality TV series "Sarah Palin's Alaska." By one reckoning, she received the equivalent of $18 million in free media exposure through the Alaska show.

-- Palin was largely absent from politics for several months this year after the January shooting of U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords in Arizona. Palin's reference in the aftermath of the shooting to "blood libel," a centuries-old false allegation that Jews killed children to use their blood in religious rituals, drew widespread criticism.

-- Palin's autobiography "Going Rogue: An American Life," published in 2009, sold more than two million copies. The subtitle, "An American Life," mirrors the title of President Ronald Reagan's 1990 autobiography. (Compiled by JoAnne Allen and Alistair Bell; Editing by Vicki Allen)