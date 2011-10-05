WASHINGTON Oct 5 Sarah Palin said on Wednesday that she will not seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2012.

The former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential nominee in 2008 has been sending signals that she would not run and she confirmed it in a letter sent to supporters, saying "my family comes first."

"After much prayer and serious consideration, I have decided that I will not be seeking the 2012 GOP nomination for president of the United States," she said. (Reporting by Steve Holland; editing by Anthony Boadle)