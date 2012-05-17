* Ad campaign would have reminded voters of Jeremiah Wright
* Proposal rejected by conservative political group
* Obama team says Romney won't stand up to "extreme voices"
By John Whitesides
WASHINGTON, May 17 A proposed $10 million
conservative ad campaign seeking to revive President Barack
Obama's link to his controversial former pastor Jeremiah Wright
ignited a political firestorm on Thursday, with Obama's camp and
Republican Mitt Romney trading charges of character
assassination.
A conservative group backing Romney looked at but then
rejected a plan to air television ads reminding voters of
Wright, the Chicago pastor whose racially charged sermons
prompted Obama to give a major speech on race during the 2008
presidential campaign.
The group is a "Super PAC" independent political
organization bankrolled by Joe Ricketts, the founder of the
brokerage firm TD Ameritrade, patriarch of the family
that owns the Chicago Cubs baseball team and an increasingly
active force in U.S. conservative politics.
After the New York Times revealed the ad plan in its
Thursday editions, the Super PAC released a statement saying the
proposed ads reflected an approach to politics that Ricketts
rejected.
But the newspaper's report launched a heated exchange
between the Obama and Romney camps that offered a glimpse of how
personal the White House race has become.
Romney, the presumptive Republican nominee to challenge
Obama in the Nov. 6 election, repudiated the proposed ad buy and
called it the "wrong course" before launching his own assault on
Obama's campaign for its recent video criticizing Romney's work
heading the private equity firm Bain Capital.
"I've been disappointed in the president's campaign to date,
which has focused on character assassination. I just think that
we are wiser to talk about the issues of the day," Romney told
reporters in Jacksonville, Florida.
Obama's campaign and other Romney critics have accused Bain
of plundering companies and ruthlessly cutting jobs to maximize
profits.
Romney said his critics' focus on his work with Bain was
designed "not to describe success and failure but somehow
suggest that I'm not a good person, not a good guy, and I think
the American people will know better than that."
'MORAL LEADERSHIP'
Obama's camp said Romney's reaction showed his timidity in
dealing with the most conservative wing of his party. It also
said the ad proposal showed how far to the right the party had
moved since Republican presidential candidate John McCain
rejected similar tactics involving Wright in 2008.
"Today, Mitt Romney had the opportunity to distance himself
from his previous attempts to inject the divisive politics of
character assassination into the presidential race. It was a
moment that required moral leadership, and once again he didn't
rise to the occasion," Obama campaign spokesman Ben LaBolt said.
"Throughout the course of the campaign, he has repeatedly
refused to stand up to the most extreme voices in the Republican
Party," LaBolt said.
The Obama campaign also quickly sent out a fundraising
appeal citing the proposal and asking supporters to help fight
back. "This is going to be worse than we imagined," campaign
manager Jim Messina said in the appeal.
Wright's inflammatory church sermons, which often condemned
U.S. attitudes on race, poverty, the Iraq war and other issues,
became a focus during Obama's 2008 campaign for the Democratic
presidential nomination. He quieted the controversy with a
speech putting the quotes in the context of race relations.
McCain rejected using images of Wright's speeches during the
2008 campaign, and the Times said the new proposal for the ad
campaign lamented that decision. "If the nation had seen that
ad, they'd never have elected Barack Obama," the proposal said.
The proposal called for an aggressive campaign to remind
voters of Obama's relationship with Wright, who was pastor at a
Chicago church he had attended. The Times report said the
proposal was overseen by Republican ad man Fred Davis and his
firm Strategic Perception, and would be timed to coincide with
the Democratic National Convention in September.
Romney's campaign is prohibited by law from coordinating
with Super PACs like the one formed by Ricketts. It is one of
the independent groups that have flourished after the Supreme
Court's 2010 Citizens United decision to allow unlimited
donations to and spending by political action committees.
Ricketts' son, Pete, is a member of the Republican National
Committee from Nebraska. His daughter, Laura, is a key
fundraiser for Obama's campaign and a co-owner of the Cubs.
During the 2012 election campaign, Joe Ricketts has given at
least $542,000 to candidates and PACs, campaign finance records
show.
TD Ameritrade distanced itself from the views of Ricketts,
who still has a 9.26 percent ownership stake in the company,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
"The bottom line is that whatever his political activities
or opinions are, those are his, and not the company's," company
spokeswoman Kim Hillyer said.
A statement from Strategic Perception said the proposal was
just one possible approach that had been suggested. "The
Ricketts family never approved it, and nothing has happened on
it since the presentation," the statement said.
