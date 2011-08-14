WASHINGTON Aug 14 Republican Tim Pawlenty, a former Minnesota governor, said on Sunday he was dropping out of the 2012 U.S. presidential race a day after a disappointing finish in the Iowa straw poll.

"We needed to get some lift to continue on and to have a pathway forward. That didn't happen," he told the ABC television program "This Week." . "I'm going to be ending my campaign for president, but I'm very, very grateful for the people of Iowa, the people of this country, who I had a chance to make my case to, and for my supporters and staff and friends who've been so loyal and helpful," he said.