WASHINGTON Aug 14 Republican Tim Pawlenty, a
former Minnesota governor, said on Sunday he was dropping out
of the 2012 U.S. presidential race a day after a disappointing
finish in the Iowa straw poll.
"We needed to get some lift to continue on and to have a
pathway forward. That didn't happen," he told the ABC
television program "This Week."
. "I'm going to be ending my campaign for president, but I'm
very, very grateful for the people of Iowa, the people of this
country, who I had a chance to make my case to, and for my
supporters and staff and friends who've been so loyal and
helpful," he said.