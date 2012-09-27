* Judge expected to rule on ID law before Oct 2.
* Deadline is Friday for lawyers to submit documents
By Mark Shade
HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept 27 A dozen witnesses
testified on Thursday about the hours-long waits, multiple trips
and misinformation they experienced in getting the voter ID
cards required under a Pennsylvania law that a judge will soon
decide whether to block.
On the second day of hearings called by Commonwealth Court
Judge Robert Simpson, a parade of witnesses, including one in a
wheelchair and another who walks with a cane, spoke about the
hurdles they faced to get the cards before the Nov. 6
presidential election.
Simpson set a deadline of Friday for lawyers to submit
documents, including their suggestions on what kind of
injunction to issue should he find voters have less than
"liberal access" to the IDs required under the battleground
state's new law.
Simpson is expected to rule ahead of the Oct. 2 deadline set
by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court when it ordered him to
reconsider the law he upheld in August.
National attention has been focused on the court fight over
the law that was passed by the Republican-led legislature in
March without a single Democratic vote. It requires voters to
show a state driver's license, government employee ID or a state
non-driver ID card.
Supporters say the law is aimed at ensuring that only those
legally eligible to vote cast ballots. Critics say it is
designed to keep minority voters, who typically vote Democratic,
away from the polls.
The state of Pennsylvania has acknowledged that there has
never been a single case of in-person voter fraud, according to
court testimony.
In court on Thursday, Doris Clark, 68, who uses a cane and
doesn't drive, testified about her confusing and frustrating
quest for ID. She recalled hours-long waits and government
mistakes that forced her to make three trips to PennDOT, the
state agency that issues the IDs, and two trips to the U.S.
Social Security Administration, one source of the necessary
documents to secure the ID.
On her third visit a PennDOT worker turned her down because
her maiden name is on her birth certificate but her married name
is on her Social Security documents.
"I'm handicapped. I've done all that I can do and I can't
vote," she testified about her reaction to the rejection.
Eventually, she got her card.
Other voters, including one in a wheelchair, said they too
overcame enormous challenges to get their voter ID cards.
Alicia Hickok, an attorney representing the commonwealth,
said in her closing argument that she understands people are
frustrated with the new voter ID system, but that is not reason
to do away with it.
"Frustration is part of everyday life," she said.
"This is not about people who can't get IDs, this is about
people who are resentful about having to get IDs," she said.
Frustration and resentment was evident on Thursday across
the state at a Philadelphia PennDOT office that was packed with
about 200 people seeking voter ID cards, most of them African
American.
"It's discriminatory," said Antwoine McCoy, 34, who is on
disability and was running out of patience after waiting more
than an hour. "I have to get a new ID or they won't let me
vote."
Raquel McCall, 43, stopped by to get ID on a break from her
college financial counseling job but, seeing the slow progress
inside the crowded office, turned around after 15 minutes and
left empty-handed.
"I never saw anything like it," she said, noting she'd
likely have to try again at another time.