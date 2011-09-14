By Ros Krasny
| BOSTON, Sept 13
BOSTON, Sept 13 Republican presidential hopeful
Rick Perry said on Tuesday Washington lawmakers need the
equivalent of a 12-step addiction-fighting program to break
their overspending habit.
"Admit you are powerless over your spending addiction and
that your budget has become unmanageable. Just admit it," Perry
said in a speech to a conservative public policy group in
Boston.
Excess federal spending is "generational theft" that
"jeopardizes our children's futures," said Perry, calling for
"sound fiscal policies that remove the millstone that will sink
future generations."
Perry spoke at the Pioneer Institute's annual "better
government competition" awards dinner -- an appearance
scheduled months before the Texas governor jumped into the race
for the White House in August.
Running on a record of strong jobs creation in Texas and
what he calls "common-sense conservative," Perry has jumped to
a lead in polls among Republicans vying to run against
President Barack Obama in the November 2012 election.
But front-runner status has meant stepped-up attacks on
Perry, including a focus in Monday's CNN/Tea Party debate on
his view that the popular Social Security retirement program is
the equivalent of an illegal Ponzi scheme.
Perry was unapologetic and said some of his rivals are
happy to criticize the program -- until pressed.
"When it comes to Social Security, every Republican
candidate knows that the current system is unsustainable," he
said. But other candidates "start sounding like liberals" when
pressed on the need to change the program, Perry said.
Perry also criticized Obama, terming the nation's army of
unemployed a tragedy and calling new regulations introduced by
the Obama administration job killers.
Perry spoke hours after his campaign got a major boost with
the endorsement of Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval.
Nevada falls third among 2012 Republican primaries and
caucuses, preceded only by Iowa and New Hampshire, according to
the current calendar.
"Governor Rick Perry has the strongest record of job
creation, fiscal discipline, and executive branch leadership
among the presidential candidates," Sandoval, Nevada's first
Hispanic governor, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott)