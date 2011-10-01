* Candidate says global warming science "not settled"
* Challenged by New Hampshire voters on "extreme" views
By Jason McLure
ATKINSON, N.H., Oct 1 Texas Governor Rick
Perry, struggling to regain his status as front-runner for the
Republican presidential nomination, expressed fresh doubt on
Saturday about whether humans are causing climate change.
"I still stand by that the science is not settled on
man-made global warming," Perry said while campaigning in the
key early primary state of New Hampshire.
Perry, a favorite of the fiscally conservative Tea Party
movement, also said that efforts to slow rising carbon dioxide
levels in the atmosphere could "devastate" the United States
economically.
The comment came in response to a voter who questioned
whether Perry's views on climate change and Social Security
make him too "extreme" to win independent voters in a contest
with Democratic President Barack Obama in 2012, should he win
the Republican nomination.
Even among New Hampshire Republicans, the majority of whom
are considered moderate, Perry is struggling, with a recent
poll putting his support in the state in the single digits.
Perry joined the Republican race in August and immediately
jumped to the top of nationwide opinion polls. But after recent
disappointing debate performances, Perry lost his front-runner
status to Mitt Romney.
"The idea that a scientific statement is incontrovertible
and cannot be questioned is very alien to me," Perry told a
gathering at a country club in Atkinson, New Hampshire.
"Just because there are a large number of scientists that
stand up and say this is the fact, there are other scientists
on the other side of this saying 'now wait a minute.'"
Long-time governor of a state rich in oil and gas
resources, but one that has suffered from a string of
devastating wildfires and record heat this year, Perry has
repeatedly expressed skepticism that humans are causing climate
change.
Romney, a former governor of Massachusetts, says he
believes humans contribute in some way to climate change but
that he doesn't know how much. Romney also does not believe the
United States should cap emissions.
'PONZI SCHEME'
Within the Republican field, only former Utah Governor Jon
Huntsman has said that he believes humans are the main cause of
climate change.
A 2010 survey of 1,372 climate scientists by the National
Academy of Sciences found that more than 97 percent of those
publishing in the field believed humans were the main cause of
global warming over the past century.
Despite this, only about a third of Americans in an October
2010 Pew Research Center survey believed that humans were
causing climate change. That figure was down from 50 percent in
2006.
"Are we as a country willing to take this science as
incontrovertible and put in place cap and trade legislation
that will devastate this country economically?" Perry said.
Perry repeated comments that the Social Security system is
a "Ponzi scheme," while saying that current recipients and
those soon to retire should count on keeping their benefits.
"If you're a mid-career young American or a young person
just starting in the workforce, you know that program is not
going to be there," Perry said.
Romney's campaign has seized on Perry's views in their
efforts to paint their rival as far out of the mainstream.
Perry said potential fixes to the popular retirement
program would include not paying benefits to the wealthy,
raising the retirement age, or moving some government employees
out of the system.
(Reporting by Jason McLure, editing by Ros Krasny and Eric
Beech)