* Helped Al Gore in 1988 failed presidential bid
* Praised Hillary Clinton's healthcare reform efforts
* Switched from Democrat to Republican in 1989
By Kristina Cooke and Edith Honan
NEW YORK, Aug 10 Rick Perry has been widely
touted as a Republican presidential candidate who could appeal
Tea Party voters, but some in the anti-tax movement wonder if
his record as Texas governor stacks up to his rhetoric.
After all, they say, there are reasons to think he's a
spendthrift. He once campaigned for Democrat Al Gore, reviled
by the Tea Party for being Bill Clinton's vice president and
for his campaigning on climate change, and he even spoke kindly
about Hillary Clinton's healthcare reform efforts.
Then there is the issue that he was once a Democrat.
So as Perry plans the 2012 White House bid many observers
expect he may announce as early as this week, some Tea Party
faithful wonder what to make of him.
"They're vetting, they want to know if he is for real,"
Dallas Tea Party leader Katrina Pierson, said, adding she has
fielded questions about Perry's record from Tea Party members
as far flung as California, Iowa and New Hampshire.
Tea Party voters could have a big impact on the Republican
nomination if they vote heavily in early U.S. primaries, which
historically see low voter turn-out.
Perry "speaks the Tea Party language," said Sean Theriault,
a political science professor at the University of Texas. But
such rhetoric could alienate independent voters, who play a
crucial role in U.S. presidential elections.
"I think the Republican nomination for him would be much
easier than the general election," Theriault said.
Perry, who followed George W. Bush as Texas governor in
2000 after Bush was elected to the White House, has earned
headlines for saying that perhaps Texas should leave the United
States and for holding a prayer rally this month that drew
30,000 people.
He was an early booster of the fiscally conservative Tea
Party movement, which takes its name from the 1773 Boston tax
rebellion against the British.
More recently, Perry took a hard line against raising the
U.S. debt limit, saying he did not think the government would
default if it was not raised in time -- a view most economists
disagreed with, but which appealed to Tea Party types.
Perry also told televangelist James Robison in May that
Americans risked becoming "slaves" to government as a result of
excessive spending.
"I think we are going through these difficult times for a
purpose to bring us back to those biblical principles of you
don't spend all the money," he said.
WHICH RICK PERRY?
But even as he rails against wasteful spending by
Washington, federal dollars accounted for nearly 37 percent of
Texas' spending -- one of the highest rates in the nation --
RBC Capital Markets said in a report this year.
Perry has been accused of wasteful spending himself,
including using as much as $10,000 per month of taxpayer money
to pay for a luxury rental home while the Governor's Mansion
was being rebuilt after a fire.
Two of the governor's biggest initiatives have flopped: the
$150 billion Trans Texas Corridor, which ranchers said would
have paved too much of their land, and a 2007 executive order,
overturned by the legislature, that would have forced teenage
girls to be vaccinated against cervical cancer.
Pierson has shared her doubts about Perry with out-of-state
Tea Party voters -- many of whom call her because they don't
trust the media. "They want to check facts with me," she said.
In her view, Perry's budget is balanced only on paper.
And then there is the issue of his politics. Perry was
elected to the Texas House of Representatives in 1984 when the
Lone Star state was a Democratic stronghold. He served as a
conservative Democrat in the state legislature until switching
to the Republican Party in 1989.
While a Democrat, he was the Texas chairman for Gore's
failed 1988 presidential bid. And even after he became a
Republican, in a 1993 letter he praised Hillary Clinton's
healthcare reform efforts while she was first lady as "most
commendable."
Tea Party activists interviewed by Reuters voiced most
enthusiasm for former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, who has been
coy as to whether she will run. They were also curious about
Perry, but said they knew less about him.
For that reason, Perry's late entry into the race could
hurt his chances in early-voting states such as Iowa.
"A lot of people don't know much about him and it's tough
to actually vet him," said Iowa Tea Party leader Ryan Rhodes.
"He has multiple records."
Rhodes also echoed a line taken by Tea Party Nation leader
Judson Phillips in a recent blog post: "It's a question of
which Rick Perry shows up."
(Additional reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Mark Egan and
Xavier Briand)