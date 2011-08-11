* Perry second to Romney in new poll of Republicans
* The formidable fund-raiser has never lost an election
* Texas governor led religious rally in Texas last week
By Chris Baltimore
HOUSTON, Aug 11 Texas Governor Rick Perry, a
staunch conservative with a Washington outsider's resume, will
seek the 2012 Republican nomination for U.S. president, his
spokesman said on Thursday, adding a top contender to the
party's field of hopefuls.
"He will make a definitive announcement on Saturday for the
race," Perry spokesman Mark Miner said. Asked if Perry is
indeed joining the race, Miner said, "Yes."
Perry's long-awaited entry promises to reshape the crowded
race for the Republican nomination, placing him instantly at or
near the top and potentially pushing out several candidates who
have failed to gain traction in poll ratings or fundraising.
The eventual Republican nominee will seek to deny
Democratic President Barack Obama a second term in office in
the November 2012 election. Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt
Romney is the early front-runner for the nomination but is seen
as vulnerable.
"I think Perry will shoot to the top of the polls right
away, and be neck and neck with Romney," said Cal Jillson, a
political scientist at Southern Methodist University in Texas.
His campaign confirmed he would run hours before a Thursday
night debate among eight other Republican hopefuls in Iowa. His
formal announcement on Saturday may steal the spotlight from
the Iowa straw poll, a mock election seen as an early test of
the candidates' strength, also taking place that same day.
Opinion polls put Perry in the top tier of Republican
candidates. He has the political background as Texas'
longest-serving governor and fundraising acumen to be a
formidable challenger to Obama. He has never lost an election.
A Christian conservative who said he felt "called" to a
presidential run, Perry also touts a strong job-creation record
in Texas. This could allow him to bridge the gaps between
Republicans more focused on social issues such as opposition to
gay marriage and abortion, the new activist Tea Party fiscal
conservatives and the party's more centrist pro-business wing.
His formal announcement will come a week after Perry led a
religious rally that drew tens of thousands of people to a
stadium in Houston last Saturday. Religious conservatives play
a big role in the Republican nominating race. [ID:nN1E775077]
TEXAS ECONOMIC RECORD
In a campaign focused on a lagging economy and stubbornly
high unemployment, Perry is expected to quickly vie with Romney
for front-runner status among the pro-business wing.
Perry, a critic of federal power, took over as Texas
governor from George W. Bush after Bush won the 2000
presidential election, giving him the visibility and
fund-raising network to make a successful entry into the race,
even though it comes months after other leading contenders.
Analysts said Perry's entry could hasten the departure of
candidates such as former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty and
former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, who have failed to
raise much money or rise above single digits in opinion polls.
A Perry candidacy could also steal support from Minnesota
congresswoman Michele Bachmann, a favorite of the conservative
Tea Party movement who also is a religious and social
conservative, replacing her as Romney's top rival.
"The polls may not show it right away, but most Republicans
are going to recognize that Michele Bachmann is not likely to
win the nomination or the election, whereas Romney and Perry
have a decent chance to do both if the economy continues to do
badly," said Larry Sabato, director of the University of
Virginia Center for Politics.
"Parties tend to get serious when they realize that they
have a real chance to win," he said.
A CNN/ORC poll of Republican voters on Thursday put Perry
in second place among candidates or potential candidates for
the party's presidential nomination, behind only Romney.
Romney had the support of 17 percent and Perry was at 15
percent in the poll, with no other Republican above 12 percent.
The findings were based on answers from 449 Republican voters
and had a margin of error of 4.5 percentage points. The
telephone poll was conducted Aug. 5-7.
(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle in Washington
and Jim Forsyth in San Antonio; writing by Patricia Zengerle;
editing by Will Dunham)