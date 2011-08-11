Aug 11 Texas Governor Rick Perry will announce on Saturday that he is entering the race for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination, according to his spokesman. [ID:nN1E77A1OL]

Here are some facts about Perry.

* An outspoken anti-Washington conservative, James Richard "Rick" Perry was an early supporter of the low-tax, limited-government Tea Party movement. Perry is especially popular with social and religious conservatives, a key base for the Republican Party.

* Perry has never lost an election and is the longest-serving governor in Texas history. He rose through the ranks of Texas politics from the House of Representatives to agriculture commissioner, lieutenant governor and then governor in 2000 when George W. Bush left for the White House. He is the current chairman of the Republican Governors Association.

* Perry caused a stir in 2009 when he openly pondered his state's secession from the United States. While speaking at an anti-tax Tea Party rally in Austin some supporters shouted "secede." Perry said there was no reason to dissolve the union but suggested Texans might want to "if Washington continues to thumb their nose at the American people."

* Perry on Aug. 6 led a religious rally in Houston that put the spotlight on his Christian faith, offering a prayer for the nation. "Father, our heart breaks for America," Perry told a crowd estimated by organizers at more than 30,000 people. "We see discord at home, we see fear in the marketplace, we see anger in the halls of government. As a nation, we have forgotten who made us." The event gave him a platform to sharpen his appeal to Christian religious conservatives who play a big role in the Republican nominating race.

* Perry defeated U.S. Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison in a bruising Republican gubernatorial primary in 2010. After trailing Hutchison in initial polls in 2009, Perry surged to a commanding lead by mobilizing his party's most conservative members and harnessing disenchantment with President Barack Obama and Washington politics.

* Perry is a rancher who earned a degree in animal science from Texas A&M University in 1972. After college, he served five years in the U.S. Air Force and was a C-130 pilot. He met his wife, Anita, in elementary school. They married in 1982 and have two children.

(Reporting by JoAnne Allen and John Whitesides; editing by Will Dunham)