Aug 11 Texas Governor Rick Perry will announce
on Saturday that he is entering the race for the 2012
Republican presidential nomination, according to his spokesman.
Here are some facts about Perry.
* An outspoken anti-Washington conservative, James Richard
"Rick" Perry was an early supporter of the low-tax,
limited-government Tea Party movement. Perry is especially
popular with social and religious conservatives, a key base for
the Republican Party.
* Perry has never lost an election and is the
longest-serving governor in Texas history. He rose through the
ranks of Texas politics from the House of Representatives to
agriculture commissioner, lieutenant governor and then governor
in 2000 when George W. Bush left for the White House. He is the
current chairman of the Republican Governors Association.
* Perry caused a stir in 2009 when he openly pondered his
state's secession from the United States. While speaking at an
anti-tax Tea Party rally in Austin some supporters shouted
"secede." Perry said there was no reason to dissolve the union
but suggested Texans might want to "if Washington continues to
thumb their nose at the American people."
* Perry on Aug. 6 led a religious rally in Houston that put
the spotlight on his Christian faith, offering a prayer for the
nation. "Father, our heart breaks for America," Perry told a
crowd estimated by organizers at more than 30,000 people. "We
see discord at home, we see fear in the marketplace, we see
anger in the halls of government. As a nation, we have
forgotten who made us." The event gave him a platform to
sharpen his appeal to Christian religious conservatives who
play a big role in the Republican nominating race.
* Perry defeated U.S. Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison in a
bruising Republican gubernatorial primary in 2010. After
trailing Hutchison in initial polls in 2009, Perry surged to a
commanding lead by mobilizing his party's most conservative
members and harnessing disenchantment with President Barack
Obama and Washington politics.
* Perry is a rancher who earned a degree in animal science
from Texas A&M University in 1972. After college, he served
five years in the U.S. Air Force and was a C-130 pilot. He met
his wife, Anita, in elementary school. They married in 1982 and
have two children.
