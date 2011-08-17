BEDFORD, N.H. Aug 17 Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry on Wednesday called for greater transparency from the Federal Reserve to show that the U.S. central bank was not engaging in "improper" actions.

"They should open their books up. They should be transparent so that the people of the United States know what they are doing," the Texas governor said at a breakfast in Bedford, New Hampshire.

"It would go a long way to showing if their had been activities that had been improper," Perry said.

It was a fresh attack on the Fed from Texas Governor Perry, who created a stir on Monday when he said he would consider it "treasonous" if Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke "prints more money between now and the election" in November 2012.

But Perry's tone was not as harsh on Wednesday. He said he was one of a number of Republicans who have questioned the Fed's transparency. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Eric Beech)