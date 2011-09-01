Sept 1 Texas Governor Rick Perry has emerged as
the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination in
2012 to face Democratic President Barack Obama.
Here are some facts about Perry.
* An outspoken anti-Washington conservative, James Richard
"Rick" Perry was an early supporter of the low-tax,
limited-government Tea Party movement. Perry is especially
popular with social and religious conservatives, a key base for
the Republican Party. He is known for longstanding opposition
to abortion rights and gay marriage.
* Now in his fourth term in office, Perry has never lost an
election and is the longest-serving governor in Texas history.
He was originally a Democrat when he entered politics in the
mid-1980s as a member of the Texas House of Representatives and
was the Texas chairman of Al Gore's 1988 presidential campaign.
He switched parties in 1989 and later became agriculture
commissioner, lieutenant governor and then governor in 2000
when George W. Bush left for the White House.
* Perry sometimes draws comparisons to Bush, the last Texas
governor in the White House, raising the possibility of "Texas
fatigue" among voters nationally. But the two men have a
sometimes antagonistic relationship, made worse by Perry's
criticism of Bush's heavy federal spending as president. Bush
left office with low public approval ratings.
* Perry caused a nationwide stir in 2009 when he openly
pondered his state's secession from the United States. While
speaking at a Tea Party event in Austin some supporters shouted
"secede." Perry said there was no reason to dissolve the union
-- but suggested Texans might want to "if Washington continues
to thumb their nose at the American people."
* Perry offered prayers for America at a religious rally he
convened in Houston in August that drew an estimated 30,000
people. While billed as a day of prayer for a nation in crisis,
the event gave Perry a national platform to sharpen his appeal
to religious conservatives who play a big role in the
Republican nominating race. He came under heavy fire from
critics who said the gathering blurred the line between church
and state.
* In an incident that has now become famous, Perry shot
dead a coyote that he felt had threatened his daughter's dog
which was running with him while he jogged on a trail near
Austin in 2010. He said he needed just one shot from the
laser-sighted pistol he sometimes carries to protect himself
from snakes when he runs.
* Perry defeated U.S. Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison in a
bruising Republican gubernatorial primary in 2010. After
trailing Hutchison in initial polls in 2009, Perry surged to a
commanding lead by mobilizing his party's most conservative
members and harnessing disenchantment with President Barack
Obama and Washington politics.
* Tea Party favorite Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor
and a potential Republican presidential candidate, campaigned
for Perry in his 2010 race. He named her an honorary Texan.
* Perry is a rancher who earned a degree in animal science
from Texas A&M University in 1972. After college, he served
five years in the United States Air Force and was a C-130
pilot. He met his wife, Anita, in elementary school. They
married in 1982 and have two children.
