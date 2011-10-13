By Jim Forsyth
| SAN ANTONIO, Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Texas Oct 13 Businesses that won
grants from a Texas economic development fund contributed $7
million to Governor Rick Perry and the Republican Governors
Association, which supports him, a report by a watchdog group
said on Thursday.
Perry has made his job creation record in Texas a central
theme of his campaign to secure the Republican Presidential
nomination and take on President Barack Obama next year.
Forty-three companies which received $333 million in grants
from the Texas Enterprise Fund made contributions to Perry and
the Republican group, which has been his biggest financial
supporter, the report by Texans for Public Justice found.
It said that $1.7 million was given to Perry's campaigns
directly, and $5.3 million to the RGA, which has more
flexibility accepting donations.
In a Republican debate on Tuesday, Perry defended the
Enterprise Fund, saying its $439 million in total investments
is responsible for 54,600 jobs in Texas, and a total of $14
billion in investment.
"The people who have jobs today in the state of Texas are
perfectly happy that we have got a program like that," Perry
said. The legislature has 'full oversight' of the fund, he
said, and his office added that other elected leaders must
approve grants.
Grants included $1,125,000 to Plano, Texas based Frito-Lay
to create 125 jobs. Frito-Lay's parent company PepsiCo (PEP.N)
donated $607,000 to the RGA, the report said. The governor's
office said Frito-Lay exceeded its job pledge by creating 140
jobs.
Many companies that received Enterprise Fund funding did
not meet their job goals, the watchdog group said.
Motiva Enterprises, a joint venture of Royal Dutch Shell's
(RDSa.L) U.S. unit and Saudi Refining Inc., received $2 million
from the Enterprise Fund in 2006, promising to create 300
refinery jobs in the Houston area by the end of 2010.
TPJ reported that in 2009, Motiva amended its contract to
allow two more years to deliver the 300 jobs. At the end of
2010, Motiva reported it had created 258 jobs. Starting in late
2006, after the Enterprise Fund grant was awarded, Shell began
contributing to the RGA, and has since contributed $235,000 to
the organization, and another $13,000 to Perry's campaign.
Motiva did not return a call seeking comment.
Enterprise Fund contracts include "clawback" provisions
that allow the state to reclaim money if the job targets are
not reached, although it is not clear how effective these
efforts have been.
Some of the Enterprise Fund grantees have created
significant jobs.
In 2007, the Enterprise Fund issued a $22 million grant to
Rackspace, a major web hosting company, to rebuild an abandoned
shopping mall in San Antonio and make the building its
headquarters. It now employs 3,700.
A report issued by the Enterprise Fund to the Texas
Legislature reported 57,140 jobs created by the Texas
Enterprise Fund, a number several thousand larger than the
figure mentioned by Perry during the Tuesday debate.
But overall Texans for Public Justice Director Craig
McDonald said the governor was overstating job creation by the
fund, which was closer to 30,000.
(Editing by Peter Henderson and Chris Wilson)