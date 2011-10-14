* Would open up more federal lands for exploration
* Also plans to roll back environmental regulations
* Has faced struggle in race to win Republican nomination
By Steve Holland
WEST MIFFLIN, Pennsylvania, Oct 14 Republican
presidential candidate Rick Perry will outline a plan on Friday
to boost U.S. oil and gas exploration that he says will create
1.2 million jobs.
The Texas governor, who is looking to rebound from a series
of recent struggles, is to appear at a steel mill in the
Pittsburgh suburbs to promote the first part of an economic
growth package.
Perry is to call for rolling back some federal regulations
and opening up more federal lands for energy exploration and
production, particularly for natural gas.
"We are standing atop the next American economic boom --
energy," Perry will say. "The quickest way to give our economy
a shot in the arm is to deploy American ingenuity to tap
American energy. But we can only do that if environmental
bureaucrats are told to stand down."
After some shaky debate performances and other
distractions, Perry has fallen behind front-runners Mitt Romney
and Herman Cain in opinion polls of Republicans who are seeking
to determine who their nominee will be to oppose Democratic
President Barack Obama in the November 2012 election.
Perry, however, has strong backing from many conservatives
and raised $17 million in the third quarter of this year,
ensuring he will have a well-funded campaign to wage battles in
the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire and South
Carolina.
In excerpts of his speech released by his campaign, Perry
will say his plan can largely be carried out through a series
of executive orders without requiring congressional approval.
"The plan I present this morning -- energizing American
jobs and security -- will kick-start economic growth and 1.2
million American jobs," Perry will say.
Perry would open up for exploration and production Alaska's
Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, which has long been an
environmental battleground between Democrats and Republicans.
He would allow more offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico
and areas of the Atlantic while protecting the ecologically
fragile Florida Everglades, aides said.
And he would back the Keystone XL pipeline to bring crude
from Canada's tar sands to the U.S. Gulf Coast. The pipeline is
caught up in U.S. red tape and opposed by many on various
environmental grounds.
"My plan will break the grip of dependence we have today on
foreign oil from hostile nations like Venezuela and unstable
nations in the Middle East to grow jobs and our economy at
home," Perry will say.
Perry would seek to rein in both the Environmental
Protection Agency and activists who try to slow down energy
projects through lawsuits.
Perry will zero in on Obama, who is struggling to reduce
the stubbornly high U.S. unemployment rate of 9.1 percent amid
weak growth.
"The choice in this election is between two very different
visions for our country. When it comes to energy, the president
would kill domestic jobs through aggressive regulations while I
would unleash 1.2 million American jobs through safe and
aggressive energy exploration at home," Perry will say.
