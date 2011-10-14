* "Standing atop next American economic boom"
* Roll back environmental regulations
* Looking to shore up campaign
(Adds context, Obama camp reaction)
By Steve Holland
WEST MIFFLIN, Pennsylvania, Oct 14 Republican
presidential candidate Rick Perry outlined plans on Friday to
dramatically increase U.S. energy production and create 1.2
million jobs, taking aim at federal regulations he said are
strangling the economy.
Perry's announcement at a U.S. Steel plant in a suburb near
Pittsburgh came as the Texas governor seeks to shore up his
campaign for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination after
a series of shaky debate performances and distractions knocked
him out of the front-runner position.
Perry said if elected in November 2012 he would sign a
series of executive orders in the first 100 days of his
administration to roll back federal regulations and open up
more areas for oil and gas exploration.
"We are standing atop the next American economic boom --
energy," Perry said. "The quickest way to give our economy a
shot in the arm is to deploy American ingenuity to tap American
energy. But we can only do that if environmental bureaucrats
are told to stand down."
Perry would repeal the Environmental Protection Agency's
authority over greenhouse gases blamed for global warming and
eliminate all current and planned EPA programs to restrict
carbon dioxide emissions. Many Republicans in Congress would
support that but it would be hard to overturn the Supreme
Court's ruling in 2007 the EPA has the authority to regulate
those gases.
Perry sprinkled his remarks with a harsh denunciation of
Democratic President Barack Obama, who he said is responsible
for "activist regulations" that have made it more difficult to
extract energy resources. Obama has favored green technologies
that are not producing as many jobs as promised, he said.
"His energy policies are driven by the concerns of
activists in his party, my policies are driven by the concerns
of American workers without jobs," Perry said.
The Obama re-election campaign reacted quickly.
"Governor Perry's energy policy isn't the way to win the
future, it's straight out of the past - doubling down on finite
resources with no plan to promote innovation or to transition
the nation to a clean energy economy," said campaign spokesman
Ben LaBolt.
It was the first of two speeches Perry is delivering to
outline proposals to bring down the 9.1 percent U.S.
unemployment rate, the main issue in the 2012 campaign. His
second speech, expected around Oct. 25, is to focus on tax
reform, reducing the U.S. debt burden and reforming entitlement
programs.
Perry has fallen behind former Massachusetts Governor Mitt
Romney and businessman Herman Cain in polls of Republican
voters.
However, he has strong backing from many conservatives and
raised $17 million in the third quarter of this year, more than
Romney's $14 million. This will ensure a well-funded campaign
to wage battles in the early voting states of Iowa, New
Hampshire and South Carolina.
ALASKA, KEYSTONE
Perry would open up several American oil and gas fields for
exploration that are currently off limits, including parts of
the Gulf of Mexico, Alaska and the mid-Atlantic.
Obama has announced plans to expand oil output in the Gulf
of Mexico and Alaska. But so far the most progress he has made
in the problem of U.S. foreign oil dependency has been in
issuing tougher standards on vehicle fuel efficiency.
Perry said he would open for energy production Alaska's
Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, long a battleground between
environmentalists and energy companies, and said doing so could
create 120,000 jobs.
He also promised to start off-shore exploration in the
Beaufort and Chukchi seas off the northern and western coasts
of Alaska, saying it would create 55,000 jobs.
Construction of the Keystone XL pipeline to carry Canadian
crude to coastal refineries, would create 20,000 American jobs,
Perry said. The pipeline is caught up in U.S. red tape and
opposed by many on various environmental grounds. The U.S.
State Department has said the pipeline would add only about
7,000 jobs.
Perry pledged to tap the full potential of the Marcellus
Shale natural gas field in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and
Ohio. He would open up federal and private lands for
exploration in states like Wyoming, Montana, New Mexico, North
Dakota, Colorado and Utah.
(Additional reporting by Timothy Gardner in Washington,
Editing by Jackie Frank)